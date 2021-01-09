ANADARKO — Despite somewhat slow starts, both the MacArthur boys and girls basketball teams were able to advance to the championship games of the MidFirst Warrior Classic in Anadarko.
The Mac boys used a 35-point third quarter to pull away from Cache in the boys semifinal, 80-53. The MacArthur girls got into some early foul trouble in a physical first half against Millwood before pulling away for a 71-55 victory in the second girls semifinal. In the first girls semi, the hosts from Anadarko were able to top El Reno 64-44.
The girls championship will be tonight at 7 p.m. between Anadarko and MacArthur. The boys title game will follow immediately after, with the MacArthur boys facing El Reno, who outlasted Millwood in a crazy semifinal Friday night.
Cowan makes big splash in return
He had only missed two games, but for MacArthur senior guard Brandon Cowan and the rest of his teammates, it felt a lot longer. After missing two games this week due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol, Cowan returned to the Mac lineup in Friday's semifinal against Cache. And early on, his team needed him.
MacArthur head coach Marco Gagliardi forewarned that his team would face a disciplined Cache team that liked to play zone and force mistakes. In the first quarter, that appeared to be coming to fruition, as the Bulldogs kept it close. With 47 seconds left in the quarter, Jaylen Niedo's put-back plus a foul tied the game at 11.
But MacArthur responded in a big way, and Cowan was a big reason why. Cowan hit a 3-pointer just before the end of the quarter and MacArthur proceeded to go on a 16-0 run. Cowan would score 7 points in the 2nd quarter and finish the night with 16 points, hitting 4 from beyond the arc.
"He is the zone-buster," Gagliardi said. "I told him at halftime, 'Brandon, you can't get in foul trouble'. When (Cache) made their run, he was sitting with foul trouble."
Cache managed to be down by just 6 at halftime. That's when Mac really let it fly, scoring 35 points in the 3rd quarter. Montez Edwards had 17 points on the night while Danquez Dawsey had 15 and Arzhonte Dallas had 14.
Cache was led by Hunter Tate's 13 points and Keegan Fink's 12.
Mac (7-2) now faces El Reno, whom they beat in the MidFirst title game last year, as well as in the regional playoffs.
Mac girls get tough in win over Falcons
After a first quarter that took nearly 25 minutes of real time because of the stoppages in play for the sheer number free throws, MacArthur head coach Otis Gentry went to his bench. And thanks to performances from the likes of Nadia Smith and Kennedy Fisher, the Highlanders were able to maintain their lead and build upon it while the starters rested and stayed out of further foul trouble.
"Playing against a physical team like that is something we need to get used to because when we play against teams like that, we've struggled," Gentry said.
Despite Millwood's Nykale Cramer scoring 30 points on the night, the Mac defense was able to force enough turnovers and get enough scoring from seniors Tamera Thomas, Naomi Smith, Natalie Smith and McKenzie Washington to pull away.
The Highlanders (6-3) now face Anadarko, who has beaten MacArthur in this tournament in past years. But Gentry said he believes this year's Mac squad is special and could make a serious state tournament run. A tough test against the Warriors will tell the Highlanders where they stand.
"This is probably five or six years that we've played in this tournament and we've played Anadarko and they've given it to us good pretty much every time," Gentry said. "We're looking forward to playing them."