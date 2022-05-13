INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since 2016 and just the second time in Cameron tennis history, both Aggie tennis teams have earned a spot in the NCAA Division II National Championship Tournament, which will take place at the Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Fla. And both of Josh Cobble’s CU squads will face familiar foes in the Cougars to start their run in Florida.
The 9th-ranked Aggie women, who are 19-3 in division play this spring, were seeded as the 11-seed and will face the 6-seed Cougars who are 17-5 and ranked No. 6 by the ITA. The two teams faced each other back on Feb. 24 with Cameron coming away with a 5-2 win.
With the bracket set, CU’s match against the Cougars is set for Tuesday, May 17. The quarterfinal will be Wednesday, May 18, with the semifinal on Friday, May 20, and the National Championship match will be played Saturday, May 21. All four matches are scheduled for 3 p.m. (CT).
Cameron’s men, ranked No. 40 by the ITA, will head to Florida as the 16-seed and battle a familiar opponent in the top seed Cougars in the opening round. The two teams face each other in the first round last season with No. 1 Columbus State winning 4-0 and then in 2017 with CSU winning 5-1 in Altamonte Springs, Fla.
The Aggies’ match against CSU is scheduled for next Wednesday at 7 a.m. (CT). If CU pulls off the upset, they compete in the quarterfinal on Thursday at 11 a.m. The men’s semifinal will be Saturday at 7 a.m. and the final is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday.