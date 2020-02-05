CACHE — Cache had a chance to take down one of the true powers of Class 4A girls basketball on Tuesday.
Tied with No. 10 Newcastle at halftime and only trailing by four heading into the final quarter, the Bulldogs looked to pull the upset and help their seeding for the upcoming playoffs. But the Racers’ sophomore tandem of Reagan Fox and Karley Johnson combined for 48 points, prevented the upset bid and delivered a 56-45 defeat to the Bulldogs at Cache on Tuesday night.
Kloe Heidebrecht finished with 17 points and made three baskets from behind the arc, but the Cache offense struggled to do much in the way of getting players open.
“Offensively, we didn’t screen anybody. It kind of stagnated the offense,” Cache coach Kerry White said. “Defensively, we just didn’t stay in front of their drivers.”
Fox had a game-high 27 points, while Johnson had 21. White lauded Brett Sanders’ program as a “good team with some real good players”.
The Bulldogs (11-9) host Elk City on Friday. It marks Cache’s senior night, where Kayla Niedo and Ava Swanson will suit up for their final home game. The voting for playoff seeding concludes this weekend, meaning the game will also be the final chance for Cache to make its case for a favorable draw.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to tune up and get ourselves ready for the playoffs,” White said.
Turnovers prove costly for Cache boys
In a pivotal game when it comes to seeding, a low-scoring, defensive affair saw Cache take a tenuous 15-11 lead on Newcastle at halftime.
But the Racers turned to a trap defense in the third quarter that led to Cache turnovers. The result was a 21-11 quarter in favor of Newcastle and a 46-41 home loss for the Bulldogs.
“We didn’t take care of the basketball and that cost us,” Cache coach Miles Thompson said. “We didn’t settle down. Had to call two timeouts.”
The Bulldogs (10-9) got 10 points from JD Gladney in the loss. Cache hosts Elk City on Friday.