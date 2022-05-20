LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cameron’s Kaiden Boren is one of the eight finalists selected by the Associations Division II All-America Committee for the 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Freshman of the Year award.
Boren, the Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year, will represent the South Central Regional as the top first-year player from both the LSC and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
The Harrah native hit .347 for Cameron while starting all 49 games behind the plate. She also led the team with 12 homers and 38 RBI while slugging .771, which was second in the league. Boren also added her name to the D2 softball record books on April 8 when she hit two grand slams in consecutive innings against Western New Mexico (she finished the weekend with 16 RBI over a 4-game span).
California University of Pennsylvania’s Caleigh Rister (Atlantic), Harding’s Leigha Harris (Central), Caldwell’s Jessica Klein (East), Southern Indiana’s Josie Newman (Midwest), Nova Southeastern’s Ashley Connor (South), Cameron’s Boren (South Central), Emory & Henry’s Lydia Taylor (Southeast) and Cal State San Marcos’ Paige Donnelly (West) are now in the running for the award, which will be announced on Thursday, May 26.