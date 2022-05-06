TYLER, Texas — Led by the Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year Kaiden Boren, Cameron softball had three players make the All-Lone Star Conference second team when the end of the year awards were announced at the postseason banquet on Wednesday night.
Prior to the LSC Championship Tournament hosted by the No. 1 seed UT Tyler, the conference hosted the annual awards banquet, announcing special honors as well as the league’s All-LSC teams, All-Academic team, All-Freshman team, and the Golden Glove Awards.
Boren and fourth-year players Khmari Edwards and Breley Webb were the three Aggies recognized on Wednesday as all three were named second team All-Conference while Boren was the top vote getter on the All-Freshman team, giving her the title of Freshman of the Year.
Boren was a big power threat for the Aggies her first year on campus. The Harrah native hit .345 during the regular season with 22 runs scored, seven doubles, three triples, and 12 homers, giving her a .767 slugging percentage. She also drove in a team-high 38, 16 of those came in one weekend, the same weekend she tied the Division II single-game record for grand slams with two in back-to-back innings against Western New Mexico on April 8.
Cameron now has three LSC Freshman of the Year award winners in program history as Boren joins Edwards (2019) and Carrie Harvey (2009).
Edwards, who was the LSC Freshman of the Year in 2019, was selected to her third All-Conference team after being a first team selection in 2019 and 2021. The Del City HS product is hitting .344 this season while collecting 50 runs, 11 doubles, 10 homers, and 31 RBI. She was a perfect 28-28 in stolen base attempts before last weekend and is now 29-30.
Webb, who was a third team selection in 2021, was named to her second All-LSC second team as she earned the honor in 2019 as well. A true two-way player for the Aggies, the Yukon native leads the team with a .394 average to go along with 21 runs scored, eight doubles, four home runs, and 24 RBI. Webb also has a 3.87 ERA in the circle with 12 complete games, an 11-7 record, and 92 K’s in 114 innings of work.
Additionally, Paxton Scheurer from Angelo State was voted the LSC Player of the Year, Lubbock Christian’s Taylor Franco was named the Pitcher of the Year, UT Tyler’s Tatum Goff picked up Newcomer of the Year honors and her coach Mike Reed was named the LSC Coach of the Year. Scheurer was also voted the Academic Player of the Year by the league’s sports information directors.
Cameron’s All-LSC trio, Kayla Adams, and the rest of the squad begins postseason play Friday against the 8-seed West Texas A&M at 1:30 p.m. in Tyler, Texas. The tournament was supposed to start on Thursday, but was delayed a day due to weather. The winner will advance to face the host team Patriots at 6:30 p.m.