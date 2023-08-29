Booth has big outing in Mac opener

MacArthur’s Xavier Booth was playing cornerback last season when he chased down Elgin’s Matthew Lund during their district game Oct. 27, 2022 at Cameron Stadium. Last Thursday Booth had a super game as an outside linebacker, grading 90 percent in effort and technique, making an interception, forcing a fumble and leading the Highlanders in tackles in a 60-6 win over John Marshall.

 Photo by Steve Miller

Most often after football games, coaches are sometimes hesitant to single out one or two players but when MacArthur head coach Brett Manning mentioned Xavier Booth after Thursday’s 60-6 win over John Marshall you knew he had to have stood out with all the moving parts of a football game.

After getting a chance for he and his staff to grade the video, he filled in even more blanks.

