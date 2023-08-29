Booth has big outing in Mac opener

Most often after football games, coaches are sometimes hesitant to single out one or two players but when MacArthur head coach Brett Manning mentioned Xavier Booth after Thursday’s 60-6 win over John Marshall you knew he had to have stood out with all the moving parts of a football game.
After getting a chance for he and his staff to grade the video, he filled in even more blanks.
“Xavier graded 90 percent on technique and effort, he had an interception, he led us in tackles, he forced a fumble that led to a safety and just played outstanding for our defense,” Manning said.
For the senior safety it was just putting what he’d been taught into practice.
“When you walk on the field you have remember the things you’ve been taught and handle your assignments,” he said. “I have really enjoyed the move from cornerback to more of an outside linebacker. It allowa me to make reads and then go make plays.”
One of his best was an interception early in the game.
“Braden (Brown) got some pressure on their quarterback and the ball just popped up and I was able to grab it,” He said.
That interception turned into Mac’s first touchdown and started the scoring parade that wound up having officials use a running clock to end the game as mercifully as possible after the halftime.
The Mac defense did its part with two other interceptions that were returned for touchdowns and a couple of safeties that kept the Bears bottled up all night.”
Booth is not unlike most kids, he enjoys spending time with teammates and friends and playing video games, mostly Madden.
Like most kids he also enjoys a good steak cooked medium rare with mac and cheese and a Sprite to chase it down.
Where Booth is different from the hundreds of football athletes this writer has interviewed in 52 years covering Lawton football, his likely career path is a new one.
“I really am interesting in becoming a real estate agent,” he said. “My grandma is Tracy Green who is a realtor and has already taught me a good deal about the business. I’d like to start investing in homes and flip them or rent them.
“Right now, I’m not sure whether it will be around here or maybe in San Antonio where my dad lives. I can figure out that part later.”
Booth also has his head on square when it comes to his team because he kept a very even tone while talking about Mac’s next game of the season, Friday’s game with Eisenhower which also won its season opener last Friday.
“Those guys are working just as hard as we are so I’m just wanting to go out there Friday and let both teams put what they’ve been taught in practice and the best team will win.
“I know some people make a big deal out of these city games but we want to win district and these games just help us improve and get ready for the next week.”