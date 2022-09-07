There probably aren’t many Lawton Constitution readers who know where the small community of Boone is located, so when Elgin’s versatile Nacona Tahdooahnippah tossed that out during our interview Monday, he got a big surprise.
“I actually grew up at Boone, but you might not know where that is,” the senior said. My response that I grew up near Boone put a big smile on his face. “Nobody knows where it is when I tell them I grew up there. It’s not a very big place.”
For those who don’t know, Boone is about seven miles west of Apache on Highway 19. For years Boone Elementary School was located there and a small store but both are no longer serving in their former capacity.
While he grew up in that area, the Elgin football coaches are sure glad his family moved to Elgin because he’s an important member of their team.
“He is a 3-year starter for us and is just a great team player,” Elgin Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “He is a very smart young man and he is eager to handle any job we throw at him.”
That list of jobs includes starting at offensive tackle, starting at outside linebacker and filling in wherever he’s needed.
“I actually have played all five offensive line positions, tackle, guard and center,” he said. “As a sophomore they had me at center but now I mostly play tackle on offense. I also am a backup on the defensive line. It might sound like a great deal of learning but I love playing wherever I’m needed.”
Tahdooahnippah suffered a PCL strain while playing baseball last spring but he’s back as strong as ever after doing weeks of rehab.
“I didn’t have to surgery, I just had to slowly work back into shape with rehab and then more work to strengthen the knee,” he said. “It feels good now and I was able to put aside the mental part that often comes with knee injuries. The first few times you have contact you sometimes worry that it’s going to hold OK but the more you play that concern fades away.”
These days Tahdooahnippah is a trim 5-9, 190 pounds.
“When I had COVID I grew to about 230 pounds and I knew that was affecting my quickness so I started working to trim down,” he said. “I think losing that weight has made me a better lineman.”
He does give credit to the coaching staff, most notably to offensive line coach Adam Castro.
“Coach Castro is a fun dude who wants the best for all his players,” Tahdooahnippah said. “The footwork for guard and center is somewhat different and he’s worked with all of us to improve the footwork because that is so important as an offensive lineman. Guard and center often combo block but as a tackle, it is all about taking a good angle and cross-face the defensive guy. Coach Castro has made us all better linemen.”
As for the defensive side of the ball, the senior sees improvement across the unit.
“Our defense has worked as hard as I’ve seen in three years,” he said. “We have great energy and we are getting a bunch of guys around the ball.”
Tahdooahnippah, who includes Comanche, Choctaw and Creek roots in his family, hopes that Native Americans can continue to promote the ways of their ancestors.
“My two grandfathers used to sing hymns and play drums but one of them passed when COVID was really bad,” he said. “I hope those traditions will continue. I haven’t learned any of the Comanche language but hope to do that at some point.”
For now Tahdooahnippah is working hard to make himself a good life after high school and football.
“Right now I am taking college English and college Algebra through WOSC (Western Oklahoma State College) and my goal is to attend the University of Oklahoma or Houston and major in aerospace engineering,” he said. “I just think that would be a really exciting career with the new space programs that the country is beginning.”
Tahdooahnippah didn’t bat an eye when asked to describe his favorite food.
“I’m hooked on that Toscani soup at Olive Garden,” he said with a big grin. “I can eat that every day. In fact my mom has learned to make it and whenever my birthday comes that is what I want to eat.”
This week he will have to dream about the soup and instead of the soup he and the other Owls will enjoy their Hoagie sandwiches on the bus ride to Cache. After that short ride it will be time for another Battle of the Wichitas as the Owls chase their second straight win in the series after a 37-15 victory last year.
“I think we have a chance to be pretty good this season,” Tahdooahnippah said. “This week we have to start faster on offense. I think last week we had first-game jitters but this is Cache and that will bring out the best in both teams.”