Playing their third game in as many days, Eisenhower once again found itself in a closely-contested ballgame on Friday, tied at 2 after 4.5 innings.
Ross Booker pitched all but one out and freshman Charlie Trachte had 3 RBIs as the Eagles scored the game's final six runs in an 8-2 win over Apache on Friday.
The Warriors scored in the first inning, and Ike finally responded in the bottom of the third. Caiden Smalls reached on a walk and Will Trachte reached on a throwing error which pushed the runners up to 2nd and 3rd. Justin Strickland's sacrifice scored Smalls. And Charlie Trachte drove his older brother home to put Ike up 2-1.
Booker walked the first two batters of the 4th inning before a bunt base hit loaded the bases. Apache tied things up on an RBI single but a one-man double play by Eagles third baseman A.J. El Kouri ended the threat.
In the bottom of the 5th, the Eagles were the beneficiaries of back-to-back dropped pop flies, allowing two runners to get aboard. Charlie Trachte drove home both runs on a single and then reached 2nd base on the Warriors’ third error of the inning. After Andre Amentine walked and both runners advanced on a sacrifice, El Kouri double them both home to put Ike up 6-2.
The Eagles added two more insurance runs in the 6th when Justin Strickland doubled home Caiden Smalls. Strickland later scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-2.
Booker struck out 10 batters while giving up just three hits.
Eisenhower plays Noble on Monday and Tuesday.