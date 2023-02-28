Bowling ball

Jimmy Bomboy started the Suburban league with back to back games of 278 that led to this week’s high series of 777 after a 221 game closed out his series.

Paul Davis also had a good start to the night, rolling out a 277 which he followed up with games of 204 and 248 for a 729 and Brandon Tipton shot 235, 244 and 247 to round out the league’s top three with a 726.

