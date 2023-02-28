Jimmy Bomboy started the Suburban league with back to back games of 278 that led to this week’s high series of 777 after a 221 game closed out his series.
Paul Davis also had a good start to the night, rolling out a 277 which he followed up with games of 204 and 248 for a 729 and Brandon Tipton shot 235, 244 and 247 to round out the league’s top three with a 726.
Meanwhile, DJ Pyfer was lighting up the lanes in the TNT league at Thunderbird, scoring 215, 267, and 268 for a 750 series.
Kellan Hill was a close second in TNT action with games of 257, 233 and 248 for a 738 and Billy Thomas rounded out that league’s top three a 704 on games of 232, 217 and 255.
The Early Birds league saw Damon Claunch a frame shy of perfect with a 279 score but leading at the end of the session was Brant Hill who had posted 237, 258 and 247 for a 742 set.
Phil Kilmartin closed out his night with a 277 that allowed for second best for series at 726 and Richard Jacoby rolled 268, 234 and 200 for 702 for the night’s top three.
And Troy Hardin was the soul survivor in the His and Hers’ where he put together a nice 741 set last week on games of 280, 236 and 225.
Honorable mentions go to a couple of Goodyear bowlers, Johnny Cortez and Jonathan Nix.
Cortez joined the bowling news for the first time this week with a league high 244 game that led to a 611 series, bowled off a 154 average.
And Nix earned century honors for bowling a 279 game that was 104 pins over his 175 average.
Nix ended up with a 653 for series.
Highlighting senior league play this week was a couple of bowlers showing off their hard earned split-shooting skills.
The conversion was one pin away from the big four, the 4-6-10, easy pickings for Robert Copeland in the Socialites and Sue Avis in the Entertainers.
Youth Highlights
Jake Croft found his way to the top of the charts and hasn’t left, leading youth bowlers with a 531 series from the TBird Legends.
High game honors came from the U12 group with Adonis Coleman taking the spot with a 185 game to end his series with 458 in the TBird HotShots where Keanna Biscaino posted a career high game of 178, exactly 50 pins over her average.
And bowling in the TBird MiniShots Bumpers, several bowlers busted the 100 game target with Chevy Townsell leading with a 115.
Check out the youth honor roll for other youth high scores.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Kevin Pair made it look easy scoring 256, 197 and a no-tap 300 game to win the men’s handicap division of Thunderbird Lanes’ Senior No-Tap Colorama back on Feb. 17th with a 927 total score.
Second place went to Gary Webster who put an 11 in a row 298 game in the middle of his set to assist in an overall total of 861, and Mike Peckinpaugh took third with 855.
Peckinpaugh had a slow start before putting up games of 297 and 295 to make up the series. No word on that last throw of those last two games.
Lil Johnson took first for the ladies for the second week in a row, scoring 221, 243 and 266 (scratch) to total out at 796 with handicap.
Second place went to Hazel Gary who was ‘taking it easy’ with a soft comeback after surgery. Hazel rolled 178, 243 and 231 to walk away with a 781 with handicap.
Scratch singles winners were Mike Peckinpaugh, 798 and Lil Johnson, 730, and Mystery Doubles ended up as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Sam Bowman/Don Ginter Jr, 542
Gm. 1, 2nd – Cle Cox/Sam Bowman, 535
Gm. 2, 1st – Mike Peckinpaugh/Luther Gary, 581
Gm. 2, 2nd – Hazel Gary/Margit Augustine, 543
Gm. 3, 1st – Kathy Zerbe/Kevin Pair, 579
Gm. 3, 2nd – Damon Foster/Malden Smith, 570
For the first time ever, Strike Pot tickets are now three per game to allow for more winners.
Bowlers who have been to three of the last five events are eligible for 100 percent for a natural strike, while a 9-count will pay half.
Bowlers not eligible for the full kitty will shoot for only the amount of that day’s income.
Winners included Gary Webster, Mike Peckinpaugh, Robert Lansberry and Malden Smith.
Special Challenges shot carryover amounts are continuing to grow as another week went by without a winner.
We are happy to report however that the gutter inspection was done early on when Luther Gary cleared the channel with his first throw at the “21 Jackpot” ticket.
Join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate but do not have to be in a senior league.