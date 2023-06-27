Jimmy Bomboy led in area league play with a 760 series bowled in the Roudy Bunch last Thursday evening at Thunderbird Lanes.
Bomboy had games of 246, 266 and 248 to make up the set.
Matt Ray had a slow start but came back with games of 257 and 268 to tap out with a 709 for the week’s second highest series.
And in his first season in adult league play, Xander Heimbrock rounded out the honor roll top three with a 687 on games of 188, 235 and 264.
Youth bowling
Taking top billing in youth league action was Jake Croft who rolled 220, 194 and 201 for a 615 while bowling in the summer edition of the Saturday morning youth program at Thunderbird Lanes.
Bowling in the summer bumper MiniShots, Henry Keithley put up a career high 108 game.
Smith Wins Po-Boy No. 3
The third in a series of nine Po-Boy tournaments is in the books with this one registering thirty-seven bowlers on board for two games of qualifying in hopes of making the top 16.
Cutting to the chase, it took a 461 with handicap to make this week’s list that showed Shawn Thomas at the top with a 571 total that included scratch games of 255 and 268.
DJ Pyfer was second with 526, followed by Jacob Walker with 519.
The remaining field went as follows: Andrea Halstead, 510, Billy Smith 509, Ryan Thomas, 495, Robert Lansberry, 494, Andrew Jones, 482, Carl Mitchell, 473, Toby Franco, 468, Matt Ray, 465, Connor Macdonald and James Middleton, 464, Sam Bowman, 463, Craig Foster, 462 and Roy Johnson took the last spot with 461.
Scratch singles winners during the first two qualifying games were Sam Bowman and Matt Ray with a tying score of 214 for game one. Game two winners were D J Pyfer, 279, and Nate Baggett, 275.
Bracket seating placed S. Thomas against Johnson where Thomas continued his pursuit, advancing to the round of eight.
Mitchell advanced over Jones, Smith won against Macdonald, Halstead took out Middleton, Walker won against Bowman, Ray won against R. Thomas, Franco moved by Lansberry and Foster beat out Pyfer.
Making the round or eight guaranteed bowlers their entry back, but who wants to just break even?
The competition heated up and Mitchell put an end to Shawn Thomas’ run, 242-229, Smith moved past Halstead, 260-214, Ray won against Walker, 268-227 and Franco slid past Foster 257-254.
In the semi’s Billy Smith rolled 241 for the win against Carl Mitchell and Matt Ray put a 231 on the board to beat Toby Franco’s 195 to set up for the final match.
Smith had handicap on his side and was rolling the ball well, a combination that is just too hard to beat sometimes as was this case.
Matt Ray did what he could to manage a 244 but it was Smith’s night and a 282 awarded him first place and the third champions title of the summer of 2023 Po-Boy series.
The Po-Boy event is held every Monday starting at 7 p.m. Bowlers must have a verifiable average to participate or will be entered at 220 scratch.
Officials ask that bowlers sign up and pay by 6:30pm and as always the entry fee is only $25 per person.
No-Tap news
Steve Mans continued his reign as the no-tap bowler of the week with an 819 on games of 300, 253 and 266 from the Tuesday Tapless league at TBird.
Andrew Petering was in the zone but had a couple of bad breaks and still scored 777 thanks to a 298 closer.
Teri Jester kicked off the senior Socialites no-tap with a 300 game before rolling 257 and 231 to lead with a 788.
This league also reported a couple of games with the first ten strikes in a row but only one other close to perfect, a 298 by Tom Rine.
Malden Smith also posted a 298 score, his coming from Thunderbird’s Senior No-Tap Colorama last Friday afternoon. Smith ended up winning this week’s men’s division with a 943 handicap total.
Second place went to Randy Travis for a 919 and Gene Augustine Jr. took third with a 911.
Diane Frame was the winner in the women’s division with 904 followed by Vanda Edmondson who rallied in game three for a 265 score and tallied out at 860 for series.
Randy Travis took first in the scratch singles pot with 760 followed by Mike McLester at 734.
Mystery Doubles went as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Bob Henderson/James Halstead, 638
Gm. 1, 2nd – Diane Frame/Elaine Henderson, 616
Gm. 2, 1st – Gene Augustine Jr/Roy Johnson, 636
Gm. 2, 2nd – Ken Knoff/Randy Travis, 602
Gm. 3, 1st – Vanda Edmondson/Duane Hurwitz, 621
Gm. 3, 2nd – Diane Frame/Elaine Henderson, 586
There were no winners in the special challenge shots but a couple of bowlers cashed in on strike pot tickets including Sam Bowman, Randy Travis, Roy Johnson, Diane Frame and Ken Knoff.
No worries though, there was plenty left for next time.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes; starting at 1 p.m. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old with a verifiable average to participate.