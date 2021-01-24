It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a UFO! And it took control of the lanes coming off the hand of Jim Bomboy in last week’s Suburban league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center.
Bomboy started the night with a 259 game before tying together a string of strikes in game two to regis-ter his 14th career perfect 300.
With 559 going into game three, Bomboy continued with the task at hand and netted a 269 closer to post his 7th career 800 series of 828.
This set was an almost out-of-the-box spectacular for Bomboy who was rolling a new “UFO” bowling ball by RotoGrip on this night.
Jim got a heck of a deal on this particular ball as his long time friend (and MOTIV only guy Dave Yett) gave him the ball that he had won at a recent tournament.
Shooting an 800 series that included a perfect 300 game with a free ball, Priceless!
Bomboy must have kept all the strikes for himself, as the only other bowler making the news was Chris Yett, 99 pins back with 729 for series on games of 180, 269 and 280.
A couple of nights later, while bowling in the Early Birds league at Thunderbird Lanes, Mark Paslay started off with an 8-spare in his first frame and went off the sheet for a nice 290 game, reported league secre-tary Gary Sammons.
Sammons added, “Following that up with a 279, he was primed to roll an 800, but came up just short with 794 series.”
And then, on the very next evening, Tracy Price lined up for a 258 game that led into an 11 in a row, 290 for game two, after a spare in the first frame.
Price went out with a 236 game to sum up a 784 for series.
Prices’ efforts came from the Tuesday Night Movers league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill.
Other League Highlights
The His and Hers league has had quite a few good sets the last couple of weeks as reported by secre-tary Jeff Janssen who has been in the midst of organized chaos in getting all of the teams make up games, made up, so that the league could move on.
James Vaughn found success a couple of week’s back, putting games of 278, 202 and 269 together for a 749 series.
That same week, Chad Perry shot 198, 267 and 258 for 723, Robert Copeland rolled 216, 244 and 256 for 716 and Janssen got in on the action with a 702 that went 214, 269 and 219.
Last Tuesday’s His and Hers session shows Terry Justus at the helm with 715 on games of 246, 201 and 268 and Chad Perry penciled in a 702 on games of 278, 215 and 209.
After a slow start, Mark Hill came back with 278 and 246 to lead in the TNT with 716.
Honorable mention in the TNT league goes to a couple of new bowlers who just recently picked up the sport and made the honor roll for the first time this week.
Those bowlers are Albert Arredondo who rolled a 235 game and Braydon Miller who rolled a 239 game.
And our senior league bowler of the week was Rick Young of the Golden Years league at Twin Oaks.
Young started off with a near perfect 289 game followed by 225 and 191 for a 705 series.
Youth
For the second week in a row Mikey York has topped the charts with a 700 series, this week putting together a 709 on games of 152, 278 and 279 from the TBird Legends.
At the other end of the spectrum, TBird MiniShots Lee Perry put together back to back 100 games of 102 and 105.
Twin Oaks’ Oak Trees did not bowl in observance of MLK day.
No-Tap Fun
David Fishbeck led bowlers in the Tuesday No-tappers with a 795 series that started with a front ten, 287.
Rick Olson finished his set with the same 287 score for the league high game of the week.
Damon Foster was the high roller in the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes, posting games of 258, 280 and 266 for a 915 handicap total to take first in the men’s division.
Sam Bowman, who rolled a no-tap 298 in game two, followed for second place with 839 and defending champ Cleo Travis took third last week with an 806.
Elaine Henderson was crowned the women’s champion with 745 for series.
Foster and Bowman went one and two in the Scratch Singles event scoring 804 and 794 respectively.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) George Chewens/Damon Foster, 573
(Gm 1, 2nd) Sam Bowman/Charles Norman, 566
(Gm 2, 1st) George Chewens/Damon Foster, 579
(Gm 2, 2nd) Marshall Miller/David Yett, 551
(Gm 3, 1st) Sam Bowman/Charles Norman, 545
(Gm 3, 2nd) Don Ginter Jr/Cleo Travis, 541
Strike pot winners:
Sam Bowman, David Yett, Robert Lansberry, Ella Miller, Damon Foster, Randy Travis
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Elaine Henderson (7+8+9=24): No Winner.
Match Play: Cleo Travis (7 – 8, out): No winner
Pill Draw: Richard Payette (Needed 5, Got 5): WINNER
Waldo: First time Colorama bowler George Chewens from south of the Red River got a look at Waldo, taking the option to remover the head pin from the full rack before making an attempt at knocking the remaining pins down. It didn’t work and he only knocked over 7 pins, so the clock ticks on and the purse grows fatter until someone figures out how to conquer this beast.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is back on schedule for every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m. and is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
In Memory
Once again, we must share the passing of another of our old-time bowlers, Jay Grundman.
Jay was instrumental in teaching so many people how to bowl back in the day and we are talking 30 – 40 years ago at least.
I know for a fact that Jay was one of the first people that I met and got to know as a ‘new bowler’ back in the early 80’s. He always had a smile and a joke to tell to anyone who would listen but he also knew the fundamentals that helped several people in becoming bowlers, some of them pretty good too.
He never met a stranger and was always willing to offer any advice he might have.
I am certain there are many stories about Jay that some of our older bowlers will recall but my personal favorite was when I bowled my first 600 series.
It was a league night at Holiday Bowl and Jay was there, in fact, I recall Jay as always being there back then.
As he would do with anyone bowling anything good, I remember him congratulating me on my achieve-ment and saying the words that I have repeated so many times since then.
He said, “That first one takes forever, after they’re easy.”
Heaven gained another bowling angel last week. Rest in peace, Jay.