We were looking pretty slim for honors this week until Jim Bomboy Sr stepped up in a big way and came very close to beating the men’s city record.
The setting for this week’s spectacular was the His and Hers league at Thunderbird Lanes where secre-tary Jeff Janssen summed it up stating simply “Jim Bomboy Sr lit it up tonight” when submitting his press release also reporting that Bomboy threw 31 strikes in row to make up his career high series, one pin shy of the men’s city record.
The fact of the matter is, Bomboy struck in every frame of the night except for frame two and frame five of game one scoring 258, 300 and 300 for an 858 series.
This is the first time in Bomboy’s career that he has rolled back to back 300 games but the story gets even better than the score.
You see, the ball that Bomboy was using, the RotoGrip UFO Alert, had made the list early that day as one of six Storm bowling balls pulled from national competition because USBC found them to have surface hardness issues.
Note that these bowling balls have been approved for use during USBC certified league and tournament competition unless the league or tournament officials deem them as banned by rule.
Knowing this in advance, Bomboy became a little hesitant with continuing to roll his UFO so he switched for game three to his Zen and still rolled twelve more strikes.
This makes at total of seventeen perfect 300 games for Bomboy and eight 800 series.
In case you’ve forgotten, the men’s city high series record of 859 is held by both Stace Bohlender (2008) and Tim Lundquist (2010).
Andrea Halstead holds the women’s city high series record of 866 which is also high for the State.
Other League Highlights
In other highlights throughout area league play, Joseph Langley shot 769 for the lead spot in the Early Birds, rolling 244, 258 and 267.
Chad Perry was in the zone with 706 on games of 235, 237 and 234 and Ben Laird put a 279 on the board for game three to finish with 705.
Leading on the senior front was Phil Kilmartin with a 752 from the Goodtimes on games of 247, 259 and 246 and for good measure, and a near perfect game, Kilmartin was also top dawg in the Entertain-ers with a 750 that went 204, 289 and 257.
Bob Carter was a close second with games of 237, 278 and 224 for a 739.
Kilmartin and Carter gave the league something to watch during game two as both players had the front nine strikes at the same time, but on two different pairs of lanes.
Carter was first to bowl and hit a puddle that did not allow his ball to turn over that resulted in an eight count-spare and then a strike for the 278 score.
Kilmartin got the front ten but the bowling gods said not today when a solid hit left a ringing 10-pin that resulted in the 289 score.
Goodyear’s Craig Fain was another bowler who was turned down in the tenth. Fain rolled 225, 289 and 230 to lead last week’s scoring with 744.
Tory Morales started with a 268 game to assist in a 715 for series and Tim Lundquist made the marker with 701 on games of 246, 239 and 216.
Josh Schoonover was on hand to watch as Bomboy smoked the His and Hers lanes, but did his best with games of 269, 242 and 228 for a 739.
Tony Mendoza rolled games of 230, 249 and 257 for the high series of 736 in the Guys and Dolls, per-haps being pushed by his Mom, Christa, who had a 239 her second game and shot 543 for series off a 154 average.
Suburban scoring was light. Troy Hardin led with 714 that went 247, 243 and 224. Terry Justus followed with 713 on games of 220, 256 and 237 and Tracy Price rolled 221, 235 and 253 for 709.
Highlights for the ladies show Andrea Halstead with the high series of 648 from the TNT league on games of 225, 200 and 223 and Zari Conway, who was a close second with 645, closed out the Early Birds league with a 266 for the ladies high game of the week.
Youth Highlights
Ali Biscaino sits at the top of the youth high series list with a 597 on games of 194, 191 and 212 from the TBird Legends last Saturday morning.
Jaeden Ellis was second best with 577 thanks to a 218 scored in game two and Alexander Heimbrock rolled the week’s high game of 220 to assist in a 543 set for the week’s top three.
In the U12 group, Dexter Jackson gets top billing for a super 383 series rolled off a 96 average from the TBird HotShots league.
Dexter had games of 153, 125 and 105 to make up the series.
No-Tap News
Ronnie King was called in to sub and ended up with the league’s high series of 767 to lead in the Tues-day No-Tappers, followed by last week’s leader Marvin Cox who shot 755 in this week’s outing.
Bowlers were unable to find a 300 game, even with the no-tap scoring on Tuesday but on the Friday be-fore, a couple of bowlers managed nine or better to post the high game.
Shooting no-tap 300 games in the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama were Sam Bowman and David Yett.
Bowman put his perfecto to good use and made the top three.
David Yett however was just happy to put up something…anything, after a low scoring afternoon.
Damon Foster took first place in the event on March 25th, rolling 233, 265 and 280 for a 778 scratch, 877 with handicap, to win.
Bowman took second with 866 and Gene Augustine rolled a third place 835 series.
Peggy Towne claimed first place for the ladies with a 777 series, thanks to a 278 closer.
Bowman had games of 256, 300 and 268 to make up his 824 that was high for the scratch series win, followed by John Troutman with a distant 721.
Mystery Doubles winners were as follows:
Gm. 1, 1st – Marshall Miller/Karin Monahan, 514
Gm. 1, 2nd – Robert Lansberry/Bob Hartley, 507
Gm. 2, 1st – Cle Cox/Margit Augustine, 579
Gm. 2, 2nd – Gene Augustine/Lee Brown, 539
Gm. 3, 1st – David Yett/Damon Foster, 624
Gm. 3, 2nd – Gene Augustine/Lee Brown, 550
Strike pot winners included Diane Frame, Sam Bowman, John Roberts and Marshall Miller.
And the Challenge shot winner of the day was Roy Johnson who rolled 8-9-4 for 21 on the nose to win the “21 Jackpot” prize.
Peggy Towne rolled a strike and then seven for her “Match Play” attempt and Damon Foster needed six pins to fall but knocked over seven in the “Pill Draw” effort.
Sam Bowman left only the 4-pin in a failed “Snake-Bite” try and Cleo Travis threw caution to the wind and struck on his “Waldo” shot.
The next Senior No-Tap Colorama will be next Friday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. All bowlers age 50 and over with a verifiable average are eligible to participate.