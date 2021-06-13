The final frames of the Suburban season were rolled last week at Twin Oaks Bowling Center with Secretary Jim Bomboy doing his best to put one last honor in the record books for the high scoring league.
Bomboy came out of the chute with the front 11 strikes before one last crushing blow, with dual meanings.
Bomboy’s Zen was in the zone and blew the pins away on the last throw, except for one solid 10 pin that somehow remained standing amidst all of the destruction.
Settling for the 299, 11 in a row, Bomboy regrouped and rolled 253 and 200 even for the city high series last week of 752.
Keith Thompson, who netted the league high average of 230 this season, followed in the series race with a 724 for his final entry, putting up games of 244, 247 and 233.
Troy Hardin rolled a 279 closer to put his series at 711 and David Fitzhugh finish off the year with a 705 after starting the night with games of 246 and 265.
In other league news…
The Roudy Bunch summer league is two weeks into the summer season and James Ray is setting the pace with high marks bowled in week two.
After a 236 opener, Ray rolled back to back 256’s for a 750 total.
Meanwhile another league putting the finishing touches on the 2020-2021 season last week was the Early Birds where Mark Paslay led with games of 244, 265 and 229 for a 738.
Secretary Gary Sammons added that Dave Yett came awfully close to perfection in his final game. A 4 pin in the tenth was the difference on still a nice 279 game.
Sammons also noted that James Middleton left a split in the middle of his first game, but with eleven strikes around it for a 266 game. He started out rolling 17 strikes out of a possible 18.
And high scores from the TNT league, that still has a couple of weeks left of the season, were Kellan Hill with 714 on games of 267, 236 and 211 and Mark Hill with 712 that went 257, 233 and 222.
Carter Rolls Natural 300 in No-Tap
Why would you certify a no-tap league you ask? Because natural 300 games can come at any time and as long as there is proof that all of the strikes were all ten pin and not nine count strikes, the bowler will receive credit.
Giving credit where credit is due, congratulations goes to Bob Carter for rolling his 13th career perfect 300 game while bowling in the Socialites No-Tap Summer league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Carter started with a 287 in game one before lining up for twelve naturals in game two.
Ending the day with a 298, Carter led in this week’s no-tap action with an 885.
Senior 9 Pin No Tap Colorama Results
Carl Tucker took first place in Thunderbird Lanes’ Senior 9-Pin No Tap Colorama a week ago last Friday afternoon.
Tucker had games of 298, 266, 268 plus 90 pins handicap for a 922 to win the prize.
Jerry Hill took second with an 891 and Sam Bowman rounded out the cashing group with an 836.
Norma Hill took the first place prize for the ladies with a 719 followed by Elaine Henderson with 710.
Scratch singles winners were Sam Bowman, 782 and Damon Foster, 717.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Carl Tucker/Sam Bowman, 570
(Gm 1, 2nd) Mike McLester/Gary Webster, 551
(Gm 2, 1st) Carl Tucker/Sam Bowman, 611
(Gm 2, 2nd) Randy Travis/Elaine Henderson, 563
(Gm 3, 1st) James Williams/Bob Henderson, 582
(Gm 3, 2nd) Damon Foster/Sam Bowman, 580
Strike pot winners:
Michael Sneed, Don Ginter Jr., David Salazar, Elaine Henderson, Charles Norman
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Don Ginter Jr. (9+3+X=22): No winner
Match Play: Carl Tucker (X-8-Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Mike Peckinpaugh (Needed 3, Got 8): No winner
Waldo: Barbara Ellis was drawn to make the attempt where with the head pin, she knocked them all down. Without the head pin she left the #2 and the #10. Needless to say, no winner.
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Summer Edition Po-Boy
The Summer Po-Boy Schedule has been published, announcing the move to Monday nights starting June 21st and continuing for a 7 week run.
The same format will be used, bowling two games of qualifying with the top eight/sixteen (depending on the number of entries) advancing to a single elimination bracket.
Bowlers will be using their highest current verifiable book average and handicap will be based on 90 per-cent of 220, so when we say it is open to everyone, we mean everyone!
This event is guaranteed to pay first place and second place. Third and Fourth places will split an even amount as they both are eliminated at the same time.
Entry fee will remain at just $25 per person.
The event will start at 7:00pm. Please sign up early to avoid any delays.