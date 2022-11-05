Deangelo Irvin Jr. is known as one of the most feared runners from his quarterback position but when Midwest City needed his arm he was up to the challenge, throwing a 29-yard touchdown pass to William Broiles with 11 seconds remaining to shatter Elgin’s bid for a district title with a 23-21 victory.
The Owls had marched 77 yards to score with 1:29 remaining to put themselves into position to grab the school’s first district title since 1986. That drive was ignited by a 52-yard run by Matthew Lund on counter right that gave the Owls a first down at the Midwest City 25.
The goal was to milk the clock but after Austin Elam bolted 17 yards for a first down at the Bombers’ 7-yard-line, the next play was perfect execution as Lund barreled into the end zone for the touchdown with 1:29 remaining. Gabe Dittmeyer kicked the PAT and the Owls owned a 21-17 lead.
Elgin tried a squib kick to keep the dangerous Irvin from getting his hands on the ball but one of the up backs got the ball instead and advanced it to the MWC 40 with 1:23 remaining.
Then came the challenge, keeping Irvin from scrambling for big yards or sitting back in coverage and trying to limit pass completions to short gains with good tackling.
With the clock winding down, Irvin completed two short passes and on both the receivers got out of bounds, saving valuable seconds and the two timeouts MWC had saved. Irvin eventually was forced to scramble on a 1st-and-10 from the Elgin 20 but the Bombers were guilty of holding, pushing the ball back to the 29 with 18 seconds remaining.
That was more than enough time as Irvin calmly dropped back and fired a strike to Broiles in the end zone. While Irvin had missed on some throws earlier in the game, when the veteran senior needed a perfect pass he was able to thread it perfectly.
Despite the tough loss, Coach Chalmer Wyatt and his Owls are 8-2 and will host a first-round playoff game Friday.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Wyatt said. “They believe in this team and they fight to the end. They are just a bunch of competitors. “
This group of seniors that was honored before the game were freshmen when Wyatt was hired to build the program and battle to make the playoffs in their first year of competition in Class 5A. He has said all season that this group has a special bond and he said they will throw their focus on the playoffs and move ahead.
The Owls were in this one from the outset, taking an early 7-0 lead after driving 78 yards to score with 51 seconds left in the first quarter. Freshman Ritson Meyer got the honors from one yard out after a nice fake and pitch from quarterback Tres Lorah.
Irvin quickly led the Bombers downfield to counter, getting the final 28 yards himself to arrange a 7-7 tie.
The Owls came back again late in the first half, moving 61 yards on four plays, the biggest a 38-yard reverse from Elam. Lorah got the TD from two yards out and Gabe Dittmeyer made it 14-7 Owls.
Irvin tried to get his team into the end zone but the Owls’ defense slammed the door and forced a field goal attempt that was good leaving Elgin in front 14-10.
The Bombers’ defense came up with three straight stops in the second half as their adjustments shut down the Owls and it became a defensive struggle for the third quarter.
Irvin, though, had another big TD run midway through the fourth quarter and that put the Bombers in front 17-14 and set the stage for another hectic finish.