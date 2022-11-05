Breaking away

Elgin's Matthew Lund breaks out of the grasp of a Midwest City defender during the first half of Friday's District 5A-1 title shootout at Fighting Owls' Stadium. Lund rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown during the regular-season finale.

 Photo by Steve Miller

Deangelo Irvin Jr. is known as one of the most feared runners from his quarterback position but when Midwest City needed his arm he was up to the challenge, throwing a 29-yard touchdown pass to William Broiles with 11 seconds remaining to shatter Elgin’s bid for a district title with a 23-21 victory.

The Owls had marched 77 yards to score with 1:29 remaining to put themselves into position to grab the school’s first district title since 1986. That drive was ignited by a 52-yard run by Matthew Lund on counter right that gave the Owls a first down at the Midwest City 25.