MIDWEST CITY—Midwest City put on a dazzling shooting display in the second quarter when the Bombers outscored MacArthur by a 31-16 to take command in a Class 5A regional title game Wednesday at the Bombers Gym.
Mac played well in the early going, owning a 13-12 lead after one quarter. But the Bombers just couldn’t miss in the second quarter and while Mac was trying to figure out a way to bolster its defense, the Highlanders just couldn’t get their shots to fall and by halftime the home team was in command, 43-29.
The Highlanders saw their bid for a berth in state come down to a must-win situation where they must beat two straight teams to advance. The Bombers will turn around and face Del City Friday for the Area championship while Mac will face Guthrie at 8 p.m. Friday at Putnam City in an elimination game.
The Bombers hit six treys in the second quarter, with three of those coming from Roshawn Grigsby. But it was Jacobi Sebock who was the main spark plug for MWC as he poured in 26 points, proving to be unstoppable inside the lane.
Mac just didn’t hit shots from long range as the Highlanders hit just four treys, well below their average. The Bombers’ length proved to be a major problem for Mac’s smaller guards as Madden Padilla hit just one trey, Arzonte Dallas hit a couple and J.C. Coleman added the fourth one late in the game when the outcome was decided.
Mac’s big man in the middle, Jamel Graves, kept Mac within reach with 21 points but on this night the Highlanders just didn’t have enough balance, losing 81-65.