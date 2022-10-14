Mac vs Midwest City

MacArthur’s Boux DeLong, right, had to battle Midwest City’s Cory Childs for a pass during Thursday’s game at Cameron Stadium. The Highlanders were unable to get mnuch going offensively and wound up losing a 37-14 decision.

 Photo by Steve Miller

Midwest City won’t dazzle opponents with a flashy spread offense but what the Bombers will do is throw quarterback Deangelo Irvin at you from all different angles and challenge defenses to stop him.

Last night Irvin rushed for 135 yards and led the Bombers to a 37-14 victory over MacArthur in a District 5A-1 battle that went a long way toward answering the major questions involving the title race. MWC is now 4-0 in district and will await the outcome of tonight’s Elgin-Noble game to see what the standings look like entering the final three games.