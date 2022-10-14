Midwest City won’t dazzle opponents with a flashy spread offense but what the Bombers will do is throw quarterback Deangelo Irvin at you from all different angles and challenge defenses to stop him.
Last night Irvin rushed for 135 yards and led the Bombers to a 37-14 victory over MacArthur in a District 5A-1 battle that went a long way toward answering the major questions involving the title race. MWC is now 4-0 in district and will await the outcome of tonight’s Elgin-Noble game to see what the standings look like entering the final three games.
“We knew going into this one that their quarterback was going to be tough to stop,” Mac coach Brett Manning said after the hard-hitting game. “He’s a great athlete who is strong and very smart. Throw in all that quickness and he’s going to cause problems for anyone.”
The amazing thing about the Bombers is they didn’t even need their passing game Thursday as they continued to pound the ball at the Mac defense and as the plays stacked up you could see that wear and tear taking a heavy toll on the Highlanders’ defense.
Irvin threw 11 passes but completed just four for 43 yards. But with the offense rushing for 358 yards on 51 carries there was hardly a need to risk interceptions as the game clock wound down.
The fans who showed up for the fall break Thursday battle could see early on that it was going to be tough to stop the Bombers from the outset. The visitors had to settle for a field goal on their first possession, but on the second series they marched 46 yards to score in eight plays for a 10-0 margin.
Mac, however, got its offense cranked up and moved 52 yards to score on 11 plays. On that drive the Highlanders had to overcome two fourth-down plays, one that was aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty and the other on a 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard-line when Mac quarterback Gage Graham scored on an inside zone run over the left side. Graham also got the 2-point PAT run to make it 10-8.
Mac was driving to try and take the lead after an interference call gave the Highlanders a first down at the MWC 25. A first down pass was too high and two runs left Mac facing a 4th-and-1 at the MWC 34.
The Highlanders wanted to line up fast and snap the ball quickly, however, but the officials were still trying to decide if it was a first down or not. By the time they marked it ready for play the Bombers had gone into a goal-line defense and Jeremy Hutchinson was stood up at the line of scrimmage and missed reaching the chains.
The Bombers had two fourth-down plays of their own on their next series but they converted both en route to a touchdown on that series and the next one to arrange a 24-8 halftime lead and it never got any closer.