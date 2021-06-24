Even before last year, the city of Lawton was selected by the Oklahoma Municipal League to host the annual Oklahoma Mayors Council conference in 2020. Then, COVID-19 pushed the conference back a year, and was finally held this week in Lawton.
“It gives a chance for mayors from around the state to get to meet, educate and connect with other mayors in ways they normally don’t get to,” OML outreach specialist MJ Barton said on Wednesday.
The event also includes a golf scramble. And Wednesday’s golf event happened to draw a very special guest to Lawton Country Club.
Former Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops is known to Oklahomans for winning a national championship, 10 conference titles and re-establishing the Sooner program as a dominant power. And since his retirement from coaching in 2017, he is perhaps best known for partnering with a brand of tequila.
But in the past year, Coach Stoops also became a partner in another initiative. For about eight months, Stoops has partnered with Sustainable Solutions, a company focused on sustainable energy, cleaner air and water conservation. Sustainable Solutions just so happens to be a partner of the Oklahoma Municipal League. So when he was asked if he wanted to participate, Big Game Bob agreed.
And while the golf outing didn’t hurt, Stoops said it was more about the opportunity to see what went on at the conference and to see all the community leaders come together.
“I’ve got a lot of different opportunities to golf, I didn’t come here just to play in a scramble,” Stoops said. “It was more just an opportunity to connect with all these civic leaders and be around them,” Stoops said. “I enjoyed getting to meet Mayor Stan Booker here today, and (Norman’s) mayor, Breea Clark, she was here. It was fun to see her on the golf course.”
Post-retirement life for most college football coaches means a job in the broadcast booth or perhaps a namesake restaurant or car dealership. And while the Rock N Roll Tequila deal has perhaps been the endeavor the public has gravitated to more, Stoops said Sustainable Solutions was a no-brainer for him in part because of how relevant and vital the topics of air and energy are.
“We’re into energy conservation — electric, gas and water — we’re into energy efficiency. And we’re into air and surface cleansing and purification,” Stoops said. “It’s two businesses that people are in major need of. Everybody needs to be greener and cleaner and needs to save money after the year-and-a-half we’ve been through.”
On the golf course, Stoops showed the same desire to win that he did as a coach. After lining up to make a putt, he pushed it just barely to the side of the cup.
“Aaah,” the coach said as he kicked his leg in frustration.
Once a coach, always a coach.