For years, Orval “Bo” Bowman would show up to throw out the first pitch to start the annual tournament that is named in his honor but after his death last year, host Lawton High School issued an invitation to Bowman’s son Dr. Mitch Bowman to fill that void and take over his dad’s job of opening the event each year.
But as one might expect with a busy emergency room physician, his schedule didn’t allow him to make the drive up from Dallas so a replacement was recruited and there was little doubt that the right selection was made when fireballing pitcher David Frost was handed the ball filled with autographs of all the current LHS players and coaches.
All Frost did was help pitch the Wolverines to titles in both his sophomore and junior seasons, earning All-State honors and going down in history as one of the best to ever play the game in Lawton.
“We all learned a great deal playing for Coach Bowman,” Frost said after his pitch found the strike zone, albeit not at the velocity he used to throw for the Wolverines. “Coach Bowman was always stressing just to do your job and not try to do too much. He always was well prepared. He always came to practice with a schedule and we never wasted a minute.
“I also never heard him raise his voice. We learned that he was all business and what he did for this school’s athletic programs will be tough to ever duplicate again. He just talked about executing and doing things the right way.”
Frost was one of about six or seven former players who played for Coach Bowman that showed up to honor his memory.
Former LHS football coach Randy Breeze played baseball for Bowman, graduating in 1968.
“Coach Bowman just had a way of being well organized and making sure he made the most of every minute at practice,” Breeze said. “When I was coaching football, I tried to do the same thing so we’d be able to get as much accomplished as possible each day at practice.”
LHS got an assist from the LHS drumline that formed a half-circle behind home plate and the Highsteppers who formed lines on both sides of the mound to give Frost an alley to throw through but as one might expect, he put the ball right over the plate to get the tournament started.
But the Wolverines weren’t able to get a victory for the host team as Class 2A foe Apache earned a 4-1 decision to open the first day of the three-day tournament.
Apache’s sophomore pitcher, Dakota Roberts, went all six innings to nail down the win as the time limit was put into effect after teams had completed six innings.
The Warriors, who are now coached by former LHS skipper Jim Pahcoddy, built a 4-0 lead before allowing the Wolverines to push across an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth.
“Mathew Beavers had a RBI single when we got those two runs in the third and that really helped give us a little breathing room,” Pahcoddy said. “We didn’t hit that ball that well but we got a couple of breaks today in this wind.”
The wind was howling at more than 20 miles an hour and at least one of the Apache runs came after a wind-aided triple set up the final score for the Warriors.
“I thought that Dakota did a good job out there today,” Pahcoddy said. “We’ve learned that he’s been the guy who has been able to throw strikes better than the others and that’s why we went with him today. He does a pretty good job spotting his fastball and he’s been using his change-up and curve to help keep batters off-balance. I think it’s good to play a tough schedule and being in the Bowman should help us when we get into the playoffs. We have several young arms and we’re going to need to get them ready for what we’re going to see in the playoffs.”
Eisenhower 12, Apache 2
The Eagles wasted little time getting their offense cranked up as they rolled to a 12-2 victory over Apache.
A.J. El Kouri got the pitching win for the Eagles, working all five innings and allowing just five hits.
“A.J. did a good job of mixing his pitches up and with him it’s all about velocity,” Ike coach Craig Coheley said. “He’s a sophomore and he just needs to work more innings. All our young players just need innings and we need to just keep working to get better.”
Ross Booker had a pair of hits in that game for Ike while Will Trachte and Justin Strickland also had big blows for the Eagles.
Eisenhower 8, Walters 0
Ross Booker had the pitching win in that game, allowing just two hits and mixing up his pitches.
“He was throwing his fastball and mixing in his change-up and curve,” Coach Coheley said. “The same guys had some big hits for us. Booker had a couple to help himself and Trachte and Strickland both had big hits in that game. We are playing seven freshmen and three of those are in the infield. Trachte had a double and drove in a couple.”
The first-year head coach said that his team just needs to play games.
“We’re 6-10 and we’re playing well at times but we just need to be more consistent,” he said. “We’ve lost to Noble and Elgin in district games but we’ve beaten some good teams including Mac. We also beat Altus, so right now we’re just trying to find some consistency.”
Lawton High 10, Walters 9
This one seemed headed in the direction of a Walters victory but the Wolverines started their comeback and by the time things had settled down LHS had made just enough plays to salvage the victory.
In the early going the Wolverines were unable to make defensive plays and that allowed the Blue Devils to take a seemingly-comfortable lead entering the later innings. But eventually LHS started to get some hits to find the grass in the outfield and soon the Wolverines had managed to seal the victory.
Elgin 6, MacArthur 4
MacArthur, the 3-time defending tournament champion, held a 4-1 lead on new district-mate Elgin heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. The Owls got a run back in the 5th to cut it to 4-2 and then got their first two runners aboard in the 6th. The next batter, Grady Thomas, drove a ball up the middle that ate up Mac shortstop Kage Zeller and scooted into the outfield, letting a run score. When the ball came in from the outfield, Elgin baserunner Carmine Polito found himself stuck in a pickle, but another MacArthur miscue allowed Polito to safely arrive and 3rd and Thomas at 2nd.
The Highlanders got their first two outs of the inning, but Damien Callagy doubled right field, scoring both Polito and Thomas, giving Elgin its first lead. Callagy would later score on yet another MacArthur error to give the Owls a 6-4 win.
Elgin lost to Altus 9-4 to finish the day 1-1.
Cache 5, MacArthur 2
The defending champions’ nightmare got worse as the Highlanders committed six errors in a loss to Cache, finishing the day at the bottom of Pool B at 0-2.
Mac couldn’t capitalize on a bases-loaded situation in the 2nd, and Cache got things going in the 3rd, thanks to base hits by Reid Lyon, Drake Jones and Joseph Redina-Brown, scoring 3 in the frame.
After a rough start for Bulldogs starter Cole Ashworth, relievers Chaydon Abraham and Ian Hodge helped shut down the Mac lineup, allowing just two hits.
The win was a nice consolation for Cache, who had lost to Altus 5-2 just minutes before the game against MacArthur started. Altus finished the day atop Pool B and in the driver’s seat to make Saturday’s championship game.