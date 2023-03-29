With spring comes allergies, severe weather and baseball and one of the longest-surviving events has been the Bo Bowman Invitational and this year the field has grown to 10 with a good mix of small school programs and big-school programs including the three Lawton schools, Altus, Cache and Bishop McGuinness representing the big school.

Among the small school programs are Apache, Fletcher, Big Pasture and Walters.

