With spring comes allergies, severe weather and baseball and one of the longest-surviving events has been the Bo Bowman Invitational and this year the field has grown to 10 with a good mix of small school programs and big-school programs including the three Lawton schools, Altus, Cache and Bishop McGuinness representing the big school.
Among the small school programs are Apache, Fletcher, Big Pasture and Walters.
The 10 teams will be battling at Lawton High and Eisenhower on the first days, then from that point games will be played at both fields and fans will have to follow the bracket closely as the three-game guarantee will be something that will take some close scrutiny to keep the action going smoothly.
McGuinness will be one of the teams to watch closely as the Irish are 11-5 and 6-0 in district.
MacArthur is also in District 5A-2 and stands 8-2 overall and 5-0 in district and Walters is another top contender that may be a surprise team in the field after making a strong football playoff run and also putting together a good basketball playoff run. Ike is 3-11 overall and 0-5 in District 5A-2.
Cache, which is 4A in baseball, is 8-5 overall and 5-2 in district.
There are some interesting subplots in in the Bowman as former LGHS coach Larry Pahcoddy is now leading the Apache program. The Warriors are 7-3 while the Wolverines are 5-10.
The tournament will wind up on Saturday at Paul Wilson Park at Bo Bowman Field.