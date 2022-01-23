(EDITOR’S NOTE: The vast success of Bo Bowman was documented in a pair of columns by former Constitution Sports Editor Herb Jacobs as part of his long Where are they Now series. Those columns provided the bulk of the background information in this story.)
Orval “Bo” Bowman, who coached Lawton High to four state championships in two different sports, passed away Thursday at the age of 88.
Bowman, who grew up in the small community of Butler, was hired as Lawton High School’s baseball coach in 1955. His career was interrupted by a military obligation, but he returned to the job during the 1961-62 season after two years as Bill Arrington’s assistant.
The next five years produced one of the most remarkable prep baseball runs in Oklahoma sports history. Bowman’s Wolverines reached the State championship game all five years, winning titles in 1962, 1964 and ’65. His overall record was 126-33.
Bo grudgingly switched from baseball to football in 1967. His 1970 Wolverines went 13-0 and won State. He resigned following the 1975 season with a record of 70-30-3.
He was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1985.
Bo’s legacy will continue through the annual spring tournament that bears his name. It is played on Bo Bowman Field at LHS.
Not bad for a guy who had to convince John Shoemaker, then superintendent of Lawton Public Schools, to vary from the norm.
“I had some opportunities to go to smaller schools,” Bowman told former Constitution Sports Editor Herb Jacobs. “but what I actually wanted to do was start out in a big school with a great program, so I called down and they needed a baseball coach.
“John Shoemaker said ‘well, our tradition is we hire and move people up in the system’. I told him, ‘well, I’m really interested in starting in a place with the tradition that Lawton High has and they’re winners. They seem to be the class of the state in all sports’. I said ‘I really am not interested in the money. I just want to start in a good system’.
“That was the magic word, and so I came for an interview and got the job.”
His 1956 team went 16-6 and produced All-Staters in pitcher Donnie McFarland and outfielder Harvey Coombs. McFarland was the workhorse and set a school record by averaging 1.9 strikeouts per inning.
Next stop was Fort Carson, Colo., where Bowman learned more baseball by catching for the Post team that featured five major league players.
Bo returned to the LHS staff in 1959-60, worked as an assistant for two years, then was named head coach for the ’62 campaign. Arrington and Co. won the school’s first state championship in 1959.
Bo’s ‘62 club went 21-6 and defeated Tulsa Hale, 7-3, for the State title. Left-hander Jimmy Dean was the winning pitcher and joined outfielder Dick Tannery on the All-State team.
The ’63 Wolverines posted a 21-3 record but fell to Enid, 4-2, in the finals at the LHS diamond.
Long and third baseman Ron McCord were named to the All-State team.
LHS went 23-1 in 1964, rallying for a 5-4 win over Bartlesville in the semifinals before taking down OC Northwest, 4-1, behind David Frost in the nine-inning finals. Tommy Fremin and Johnny Wilson were All-Staters.
The ’65 season produced a 19-5 record and the best pitching staff in school history. Frost and Tony Antone were the main guns but Rodney Alvey, Danny White, Steve Carel and George Brooks played prominent roles. Alvey set a national record with a 0.00 earned run average over 34 innings. Frost no-hit Enid in the State semis and Antone threw a two-hit shutout at Tulsa Edison in the finals. Antone and shortstop Dave Durand were All-Staters.
LHS was 12-5 in a weather-shortened 1966 season. Frost was the winning pitcher in the semis but the Wolverines were shut out by Tulsa Hale and ace Mike Camp, 1-0, in the finals.
The run ended in 1967 when Del City defeated LHS in the Regional finals.
Since Butler didn’t have football, Bowman had never played it in high school but when he got to Southwestern he was asked to play the sport and wound up as a four-year letterman in football where he learned the sport.
He joined Bob Bodenhamer’s staff during the Wolverines’ 1962-63 championship seasons.
“Bob Bodenhamer was probably, hands down, the best football coach I’ve ever been around and I was his assistant,” Bo once said, “but I wasn’t very comfortable at being the head football coach.”
Bo directed the football program for nine seasons and put together a record of 70 wins, 30 losses and three ties. His baseball teams were 126-33 in seven seasons. Bo was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1985.
The football highlight came in 1970 when LHS went 13-0 and won the school’s third State title with a 13-7 victory over Tulsa Memorial.
Running back Ed Gholson set a school record with 2,111 yards rushing and he scored 146 points. Defensive end Euell Pope joined Gholson on the All-State team while ends Randy Bass and Curtis Gilbert, tackle Andy Shody, guard Kenny Hopkins, RB Roger Williamson, linebacker Hank Walbrick and DB Fred Vasquez joined that duo on the all-Boomer Conference team. Fourteen Wolverines were on the honorable mention list.
Bowman left coaching for private business following the 1975 season.
Bo lost his wife, Peggy, in 2005. A teacher at LHS, Peggy was aptly immortalized by former Sports Editor Lew Johnson as ‘pretty, perky Peggy Bowman’.
“She was a great inspiration,” Bo once told Jacobs. “She was more popular in school than I was. The kids loved her and she loved the kids. She was a great fan and a great supporter of Lawton High.”
Former Lawton High teacher/coach Carl Ryker never played for Bowman but he did get a chance to work closely with the coach during his time at LHS as a student.
“My senior year they needed some help as a manager and I talked to Coach Bowman and he told me what he needed me to do,” Ryker said Thursday. “He told me to make sure we had everything we needed and if not, he told me to call and get it ordered. I thought it was something for a coach to give a student manager that type of job but that was just the type of person he was.”