Helping hand

Elgin defensive end Landin Blankenship gets some help spotting him during summer weight work. Blankenship and his defensive teammates have allowed just 32 points in five games as the Owls head to Altus Friday as they try to climb to 6-0.

 Staff

Elgin has become a popular home for many military families and often those players arrive with varying experience, especially when it comes to football.

That is exactly what Landin Blankenship brought with him, no contact football experience but plenty of energy and excitement about being a part of something special.