Elgin has become a popular home for many military families and often those players arrive with varying experience, especially when it comes to football.
That is exactly what Landin Blankenship brought with him, no contact football experience but plenty of energy and excitement about being a part of something special.
“What is amazing is that Landin hadn’t played contact football before but he came in willing to work hard and he’s become a solid defensive end for us,” Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “Last week he was the Defensive Player of the Week for his play against Ardmore. He had six tackles and another tackle for loss. He just continues to improve with each practice and each game.”
Blankenship has traveled around to different Army bases with his family but now Elgin is home.
“I played flag football but not full tackle football,” he said. “We moved around because my dad Chad was a Sgt. 1st Class with 19 or 20 years of duty. He was deployed three times to Iraq. He was a defensive end when he was playing high school ball in West Virginia and Ohio.”
Landin, though, wasn’t very big when he arrived at Elgin.
“I think I came here about 150 pounds; I was a skinny kid. But I’ve grown, I weigh 190 now and have gotten stronger,” he said. “This (team’s success) is fun to see. When we were freshmen we played and there were just a few fans up in the stands. Now it’s crazy, the place is packed and really loud. It’s hard not to get motivated with all that support.”
Blankenship has also learned the right things to say, like what is his favorite class.
“I love Geography, it’s just something that is interesting to me,” he said. “I also like it because Coach Baker (defensive coordinator Jack) is my teacher. He makes class and defense exciting.”
The senior has his sights set on a career in wildlife management.
“I enjoy getting out in nature and enjoying the wildlife and I just think that would be an interesting career,” he said. “Right now I’m not sure what college I want to attend but I will figure it out.”
As far as his favorite food, Blankenship is not your usual rugged defensive player who dines on steak and taters.
“I really love good Ramen, not the quick kind but the good time at Tai Noodle,” he said. “I got a huge bowl there for $12 and it was amazing. Now, I will eat the easy kind at home but I really enjoy the more elaborate bowls.”
We asked him about his weekly honor but he has other important business to accomplish.
“The award was really nice but we all want to keep a level head and not get too wrapped up in what could happen,” he said. “We keep all our games at the same level, we practice hard and play hard and when that game is over we start looking to the next one. The coaches do a great job keeping all those things in perspective for us.”
For those who want to follow Blankenship you can look for No. 60 or just look for the player with long, flowing locks.
“Yes, I get ribbed at times but I started letting it grow out in the 5th grade and haven’t cut it since,” he said with a big grin.
Does dad think he needs a “high-and-tight” military cut?
“No, now that he’s retired he’s grown a beard and everything, so he’s cool with it,” the senior said.
And as long as he keeps making big plays none of his teammates or coaches are going to do anything but be happy he decided that Elgin football would be something special for his final years of high school.