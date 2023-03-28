Blair scores 299; Fishbeck rolls 290

We are still on an 11 in a row kick apparently as this week two more were added to the record books for the season.
Dwight Blair was as close as one can get to perfect with a 299 scored in game two of the Friday Night Mixed Rollers at Twin Oaks.
Blair had 221 for game one before stringing the front eleven strikes of game two.
Blair’s leave was not reported but he came back with a 213 to sum up 733 for the night.
Our next at bat was David Fishbeck of the Goodyear Bowling League at Thunderbird Lanes.
Fishbeck had games of 256 and 215 leading into game three that started with a spare in the first frame.
He then put his eleven strikes in a row together for a 290 closer, finishing the night with a nice 761 for series.
League Highlights
The week’s high game and the week’s high series seldom comes from the same bowler and this week was par for the course as Ray Johnson takes down high series recognition for a 793 from the Tuesday Night Mixed league at Twin Oaks.
Johnson started the night with back to back 268’s but was a bit shy of a triplicate with a 257 closer to make up the super set.
James Clemons was in the zone in the same league, rolling 267, 207 and 276 for a 750 and Chris Lowe shot 728 on games of 255, 214 and 259.
Johnson also did his part in the Suburban league, posting 237, 257 and 268 for a 762.
Josh Schoonover found his way to a 718 thanks to closing games of 247 and 257 and Tracy Price inched over the target at 701 on games of 218, 257 and 226.
Coming off of last week’s perfect 300 game, Paul Davis penciled in a 708 set this week that went 238, 246 and 224 and Michael Bess joined the century club with a 281 game bowled off a 167 average.
The TNT league showed Chad Perry at the top of the list with a 731 series on games of 257, 238 and 236, followed by Steve Mans who shot 226, 277 and 202 for a 705.
Our final shout-out for the week goes to Duane Hurwitz for bowling a stepladder 603 set that went 200, 201 and 202.
Youth Highlights
Youth bowling is on hold for another week to allow for Spring Break travels and vacations.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Roy Olson took first place in the men’s division of the Senior No-Tap Colorama event that was held on March 17th at, Thunderbird Lanes, scoring 300, 278 and 277 for a 915 total with handicap.
Second went to Barry Morris for games of 265, 261 and 288, an 895 series with handicap and James Halstead Jr. finished third with 867.
There were almost as many ladies entered as men for a change, allowing for three places.
Diane Frame brought her ‘A’ game and rolled 862 for first on games of 192, 232 and 300.
Zari Conway walked away in second with 832 that included games of 286, 233 and 277 and Carolyn Lowe rolled 821 for third.
Olson was the early winner in Scratch singles with 855, followed by Morris, 814 and Sam Bowman, 785.
Honorable mention goes to Tracy Price who had the crowd watching with back to back 300 games. Unfortunately, the run for a perfect series ended with a spare in the first frame of game three.
Mystery Doubles winners were:
Gm. 1, 1st – Tracy Price/Barry Morris, 592
Gm. 1, 2nd – Lanny Landram/Carolyn Lowe, 561
Gm. 2, 1st – Sam Bowman/John Fortner, 592
Gm. 2, 2nd – Tracy Price/Barry Morris, 588
Gm. 3, 1st – Malden Smith/Richard Payette, 604
Gm. 3, 2nd – Diane Frame/Glenna Landram, 557
Strike Pot ticket winners were James Halstead Jr, Lil Johnson, Cleo Travis, Roy Olson and Robert Lansberry.
As for the Special Challenge shots, they were left for the next event.
Tune in next week for results from last Friday’s (March 24th) gathering.
Join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to par-ticipate.