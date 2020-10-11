DALLAS — In a year that has sometimes made us feel like the world is ending, perhaps it’s fitting that we witnessed a football game Saturday that felt like something taken from a made-for-TV apocalypse movie.
It wasn’t always easy to watch, could even be called cringe-worthy at times. It featured bizarre plot twists that made you shake your head.
But you couldn’t call it boring. And at the end of the day, the strong-willed survived.
After blowing yet another two-touchdown lead in the 4th quarter, Oklahoma traded blows with Texas in four overtimes and made enough big plays late to come away with a 53-45 victory at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. And it will be a long time before a game as bizarre as this one was, in this or any other rivalry. As if the universe was plotting to make this wild year somehow wilder, we witnessed perhaps the most absurd game in the Red River series to date.
“What an unbelievable college football game that was,” Sooner head coach Lincoln Riley said afterward. “I told the team, the history of this game is as good as any in college football and this game will go down as one of the best.”
It began with Oklahoma’s three first-half turnovers and Riley’s decision to replace a shaky Spencer Rattler with Tanner Mordecai after two turnovers by his starter.
“I thought Spencer played well early, but then he made a couple of plays I didn’t like,” Riley said. “I knew Tanner had been practicing well. I thought Tanner would play well, but I also thought it would allow Spencer to take a step back for a second.”
Rattler came back in the second half and responded as well as you could ask. After truly looking like a freshman in the first half, he looked like a seasoned vet after halftime. The QB (who admitted his “arm was bugging me”) said the time on the sidelines was the best thing that could have happened.
“A good learning experience for me,” Rattler said. “I knew I was going to get back (on the field), just wanted to sit back, get some fresh air and really see everything. And I think that helped.”
But the plot twists didn’t stop there, as OU blocked a punt and later a field goal. And after giving up a game-tying touchdown in the final 15 seconds of regulation, it appeared the narrative of the 2020 Sooners as late-game choke artists would continue.
But this movie had a happy ending for Sooner fans thanks to two names that continue to haunt Texas fans. The first was Stoops (Drake, in this case) as the receiver whose father had made beating Texas a yearly habit caught the go-ahead touchdown in the 4th OT.
The other name was that of Tre Brown, whose sack of Sam Ehlinger in the 2018 Big 12 title game resulted in a safety that helped finish off the Longhorns. This time, Brown’s game-sealing interception was the play that sparked Sooner jubilation.
“I was guarding my guy, turned around, got my head around and as soon as I got my head around, I saw the ball coming,” Brown said. “It was going to my guy, but I just jumped ahead of it and made the catch.”
That catch ended a game that was both mentally and physically draining for those involved. By game’s end, the players had participated in the longest, strangest Red River Showdown in memory, a 4-hour, 43-minute roller coaster. And despite fatigue, Oklahoma maintained enough stamina and stomach for the fight to finish the job.
“It took a lot of guts to do what we did,” Riley said. “We played some of our best at the end. We had a lot of guys who were hurting, guys who were gassed and everybody was begging to go back in the game.”
And while there will still be plenty of questions about offensive play-calling in the 4th quarter or the fact there was yet another 4th-quarter collapse, this victory should be appreciated by Sooner fans.
Because the alternative would have been far worse.