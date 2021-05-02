If you have been around youth bowling in the last twenty years, you are well aware that it is that time of year again as area youth headed north last weekend, to participate in the annual Oklahoma State Pepsi Youth tournament that was held at Shawnee Bowl in Shawnee.
Several of them were bowling the event for the first time while others have qualified to participate in pre-vious years.
We are very proud of all of our youth bowlers and their accomplishments and achievements and would like to extend our congratulations to all for their efforts.
A special congratulations are in order for Alexandria (Ali) Biscaino who qualified through the Legends league at Thunderbird Lanes and defended her crown with a repeat win in the Girls U15 division.
Ali had games of 149, 154, 190, 160, 146 and 161 to sum up a 960 total, winning the title by only eight pins.
Stephanie McCoy took home a second place finish in the Girls U18 division scoring 1255 and Tori Jus-tice placed fourth with 1103. Both of these young ladies qualified through the Oak Trees league at Twin Oaks.
Standings from the U15 Boys division show Michael York Jr. (a.k.a. Mikey) with a 1258 score for fourth place and Maddox Swietek placed fourth as well, bowling in the U12 division. Maddox rolled a 912 for his six games.
And in the U8 Boys division, congrats to Brayden Kaplan for a third place win with 389, followed by Frank Douglas with a fourth place score of 354 and to Adonis Coleman who fell in at sixth with a 325.
Youth in this division only roll three games.
As always thanks to all that support youth bowling so as to keep the sport going for many years to come.
League Highlights
Joe Langley came out of the gate with a big 280 game to start the Early Birds league last Monday night and walked away with what would end up being the high set of the week for area bowlers of 751.
Langley added games of 217 and 254 to make up the total with his 280 start, but he wasn’t the only one with the uncommon game total on this particular night.
It seems, Patrick Caton, after starting with a 236 game, rolled a 280 as well. Caton ended his night with a 209 for a 725.
His and Hers Secretary Jeff Janssen had a good week on the lanes, rolling 275, 237 and 233 for a league high 745 for the night.
James Vaughn netted 717 in the His and Hers that went 226, 245 and 246 and Jimmy Bomboy round-ed out the top three with 703 on games of 223, 242 and 238.
Janssen’s high marks started with Suburban league scores of 279, 221 and 228 for 728 just shy of the night’s high set of 730 posted by Troy Hardin.
Hardin shot 238, 257 and 235.
Keith Thompson was in the house rolling 279, 239 and 208 for 726, followed by Brandon Trimpey with a 708 that started with 255-254.
Bring in the anchor was Bill Kaplan who shot 707 on games of 278, 213 and 216.
Note also that the women’s high scores by Jordan Kasza were posted in the Suburban. Jordan had games of 213, 206 and 249 for a 668.
And highlighting Guys and Dolls league play was Tony Mendoza with games of 221, 237 and 248 for a 706 series, followed by Bill Cox who shot 245, 235 and 224 for a 704.
No-Tap Fun at TBird
Mike McLester was on hand for another week to assist in sub status in the Tuesday No-Tappers.
McLester’s entries started with a no-tap 300 game followed by 228 and 276 to lead the league with an 804 for series.
The high rollers headed up the 9 Pin No Tap Colorama led by Bob Carter on games of 275, 300 and 268 for 843.
Marshall Miller rolled 278, 277 and 238 for second with 793/832, and Johnnie Scheid went 300, 205, 300 for 805/829 for third.
Ellouise Miller won the ladies division with 781.
Carter and Scheid, the only two bowlers with no-tap 300 games, were one and two in Scratch singles with 843 and 805 respectively.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Johnnie Scheid/Robert Lansberry, 556
(Gm 1, 2nd) Marshall Miller/Sam Bowman, 527
(Gm 2, 1st) Bob Carter/Gene Augustine, 585
(Gm 2, 2nd) Cleo Travis/James Williams, 564
(Gm 3, 1st) Johnnie Scheid/Robert Lansberry, 581
(Gm 3, 2nd) Gary Webster/Peggy Towne, 525
Strike pot winners:
Jim Alltizer, Marshall Miller, Elloise Miller, Johnnie Scheid, Cleo Travis
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Robert Lansberry (6+8+8=22): No winner
Match Play: Elloise Miller (8 — 9 – Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Dave Yett (Needed 5, Got 5): Winner of $69 carryover
Waldo: Damon Foster left the required #1 pin but also left the #2, #4 and #8 on the deck with his first attempt at Waldo with the head-pin.
Without the head pin in the rack, Foster left the #2 and #4 on the deck for no win.
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Petering rolls 299 but Hill Sweeps Po-Boy
Results from the always exciting Po-Boy tournament held a week ago last Wednesday evening showed Andrew Petering stealing the limelight in qualifying with games of 238 and a 299, 11 in a row, to lead the gallery with a 564, including his 27 pins of handicap.
Petering left a 7 pin to deny the perfect score for the sake of bragging rights only in this uncertified event.
Paul Zerbe found the zone and rolled 258-243 for the second seat with 520, followed by Sam Bowman with 200-246 for 500 even.
This event fielded the top eight going into the single elimination bracket.
The remaining qualifiers included Stephanie McCoy, 498, Barry Morris, 478, Kellan Hill, 269, Robert Lansberry, 466 and Matt Ray, 465.
High scratch game winners were Paul Zerbe (258) and Kellan Hill (246) for game one and game two winners were Andrew Petering (299) and Phil Kilmartin (269).
Petering continued to tear up the lanes, advancing over Ray (249) 262–(199) 212 but met adversity in the likes of youth bowler Stephanie McCoy who had won her match against Morris (188) 232 – (103) 152.
Meanwhile, Hill stormed by Bowman (246) 246–(161) 188 and Lansberry got a close win over Zerbe, (150) 211–(201) 210.
McCoy put her skills to work and beat Petering (203) 247–(227) 240 and Hill showed no mercy on Lansberry with 257-223 victory to set up for the finals.
As we have seen in previous weeks, by the time this fifth game rolls around for these last two players, scoring seems to diminish.
Stephanie put up a 138 score that, with her 44 pins of handicap, allowed for a 182 overall total while Kellan rode the wave scoring 203 for the title.
Three weeks down and three different winners, are you in?
The Po-Boy starts at 7 p.m. every Wednesday evening at Thunderbird Lanes.
The cost is only $25 per event guaranteed to pay the top four places.
Early signups are welcome.
In Memory…
Once again I must share with you the passing of one of our bowlers, Sue King.
Sue King was a long time member of the Lawton-Fort Sill bowling association and up until becoming ill a short while back, she was an active member of the His and Hers, Socialites and Goodtimes bowling leagues at Thunderbird Lanes.
Sue was always on hand to take a vacant spot as she just enjoyed bowling, making up a team with a couple of people that she had never bowled with before did not matter.
She was also there in a pinch for many tournaments that she accompanied with her husband and friends, when that other person didn’t make it.
And in memory, she made some awesome desserts when it was her teams turn to provide birthday cake of the month to her league.
Sue passed away on Saturday. April 24th in Duncan due to complications associated with her illness.
May she forever rest in peace.