Although some conspiracy theorists might disagree, the dinosaurs are gone, extinct!
Sorry Nessie, of Loch Ness fame. Oklahoma, however, is home to several species of fish that are older than dinosaurs, and one particular species has been in the news lately for giants of its kind being caught.
The world record for paddlefish taken with rod and reel will likely fall to a giant 146.7-pound Oklahoma monster snagged at Keystone Lake on June 28 by James Lukehart of Edmond.
The massive fish was confirmed as the official new state record for that species, beating the previous record of 143 pounds set just over a month ago by Jeremiah Mefford of Kiefer, who was on hand to see his state record fall by the wayside.
Mefford is a fishing guide, and Lukehart was his client when he snagged the huge paddlefish. Mefford provided a witness signature on the record fish affidavit.
The standing rod-and-reel world-record American paddlefish, taken from a Kansas pond in 2004, is listed at 144 pounds. The largest American paddlefish on record, taken by a spearfisherman in Iowa in 1916, reportedly weighed 198 pounds.
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Senior Fisheries Biologist Jason Schooley and Fisheries Technician Eric Brennan were able to quickly travel to Keystone Lake to weigh and certify the potential world-record fish.
Lukehart’s monster measured 70.5 inches in length and 45 inches in girth. Under the guidance of ODWC, the fish was released and monitored after official measurements were taken.
Paddlefish are filter feeders and do not go after bait, so the preferred method to catch them is by snagging. Most fishing record-keepers do not recognize fish caught by snagging. Schooley said Lukehart’s catch will become the recognized rod-and-reel world record after publication in scientific literature.
Several variables lined up in order for the record paddlefish to be certified by the Wildlife Department. The fish was snagged on a Sunday, a day when harvest is allowed. (Paddlefish regulations prohibit harvest on Mondays and Fridays, and ODWC will not certify any paddlefish records on those days.) Also, ODWC employees were nearby and were able to respond in a timely manner to certify the fish and complete the affidavit.
The paddlefish is a primitive species, with a fossil record dating to the age of the dinosaurs about 75 million years ago. Resembling a shark, it has smooth skin and a skeleton mostly of cartilage.
A long paddle-like blade, called a rostrum, extends forward from the fish’s head. The rostrum is covered with tens of thousands of sensory receptors that enable the fish to detect weak electrical fields produced by zooplankton, its primary food.
Oklahoma’s paddlefish population is recognized as among the healthiest in the nation, and the sport of snagging paddlefish draws anglers from across the country. The Wildlife Department’s paddlefish management program involves an extensive process of netting, weighing, measuring and marking paddlefish with metal bands on the lower jaw. For several months every year, the Department operates the Paddlefish Research Center near Miami, Okla.
The American paddlefish roams lakes and rivers of the Mississippi and Missouri river basins. Paddlefish were once abundant across their range but have declined in many areas. These fish can live 25-30 years in Oklahoma.
Anglers wanting to experience battling these large fish are required to have a state fishing license (unless exempt) and a free paddlefish permit. Regulations for paddlefish snagging can be found here in the Oklahoma Fishing Regulations Guide.
Several state-licensed fishing guides offer paddlefish snagging trips. A list of state-licensed fishing guides can be found on the Wildlife Department’s website.
Gar abound in Southwest waters
As we talk about prehistoric fish, let’s look at a group of fish known to biologists as the Lepisosteiformes, better known to us as the gar family. And it is fitting that we compare to dinosaurs, since these fish do have a very prehistoric appearance. With armored scales and the general appearance of an alligator with fins instead of legs, gars are the epitome of a “dinosaur fish.” This is national Gar Week.
Four species of gar are found in Oklahoma. Alligator (Atractosteus spatula), longnose (Lepisosteus osseus) , shortnose (Lepisosteus platostomus), and spotted (Lepisosteus oculatus). Researchers have found hybridization between alligator gar and other species of gar occurs in their natural habitat.
Alligator gar is by far the T-rex of the fish world, growing much larger than its cousins. The state record weighs in at a whopping 254-pounds and measured over 8-feet long, a true “monster” fish. Biologists estimated that when it was caught from Lake Texoma, in 2015, the fish was between 45-55 years old.
A picture of large gator gar was arrowed last week in Texas, weighed in at 240-plus pounds, but he Lone Star State record is 279-pounds, caught in the Rio Grand River back in 1951.
The crazy thing is that before the damming of rivers to make lakes, these prehistoric fish might have grown even larger, with historic tales of fish eclipsing the 300-pound mark. The current world record comes from Mississippi.
History reports that these fish grew so large that Native Americans in the south, and Caribbean peoples used the alligator gar’s ganoid scales for arrow heads, breastplates, and as shielding to cover plows. Early settlers tanned the skins to make a strong, durable leather to cover their wooden plows, and make purses and various other items.
The other members of this group can reach good size, but nothing compared to the alligator gar. Oklahoma state record for longnose gar is 43-lbs, spotted 11-lbs, and shortnose under 10-lbs.
Harking back to their prehistoric existence, gar have features that have allowed them to survive for these millions of years.
Gar have an ability to survive in oxygen poor water, including backwater swamps and pools. They have a swim bladder that helps them stay stationary in the water column, and oxygen can be absorbed from gulping air into the primitive lung. They can also slow their metabolism down to conserve energy and oxygen.
Preferring to wait still in ambush, like their namesake, alligator gar have a mouth full of sharp teeth, designed for grasping and disabling prey, which are then swallowed whole.
While gar have become a specialized game species in the last few years, some areas of the country prize their meat more than anglers here. Although the meat may be prized, the eggs of gar are highly toxic to humans and other animals.
With bony, toothy, mouths that resist hook penetration, some anglers use a lure with loops of nylon that get entangled in the fishes teeth instead of a traditional barbed hook.
Although they look like something straight out of the Jurassic Park series, gar pose no true theat to humans. In fact, there has never been a confirmed attack. The only injuries are reported from anglers trying to unhook one of these toothy critters.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation below normal, water mid-70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows in coves, docks and rocks. Channel catfish good on live bait, minnows, punch bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along flats, river channel, river mouth, sandbar and in coves. White bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and minnows around docks and main lake. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation above normal, water 73 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Saugeye good on crankbaits and plastic baits at 6-10 ft. trolling the main lake and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on topwater lures in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation above normal, water 74 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, docks and riprap. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver and dough bait in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on juglines baited with cut bait, live bait and punch bait in the main lake and around points. Striped bass hybrids, white bass and saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs, live shad and trolling deep crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation above normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on cut bait and shad along channels and dam. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels, main lake and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on small lures and spinnerbaits along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.