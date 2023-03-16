Fishermen have always been a superstitious lot, and a closed lipped groups as well. Not many will divulge their secret honey hole, filled with lurker bass.
I got the chance to chat with Clayton Porter, Southwest Regional Fisheries Biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, and he offers some of his “insider” information when it comes to fishing in this part of the state.
Porter gives us some positive reports for anglers. Full lakes the last couple of years have helped to stabilize fish populations and should provide some excellent fishing.
In this area, Lakes Lawtonka, and Ft. Cobb top Porter’s list. Lawtonka has been the most stable bass lake the last 10-years. It has clean water, good structure and has not been 45-feet below normal, like some of our waters. Hopefully some of the other area waters will peak on this year’s survey data.
I asked Clayton to give anglers some top picks where they could try their luck. I had him pick the best bass lakes for big bass, big numbers of bass, lakes with potential records, and some sleeper spots that anglers may try this year.
Lawtonka — This lake remains at the top destination for largemouth and smallmouth anglers in Southwest Oklahoma.
“The water level has remained relatively stable during the past couple of years” said Porter. “We have seen good recruitment the last couple of years for Largemouth bass and moderate recruitment for smallmouth bass.” So there should be some great numbers of smaller bass.
Along with the good bass numbers we’ve seen baitfish species (silversides, sunfish, etc.) in high numbers last fall thus carrying healthy fish over the winter for the spring bite and spawning season. With the ongoing trend of good recruitment and healthy fish we expect Lawtonka remain a top choice for bass fishing in SW Oklahoma.
Big smallmouth and largemouth bass are regularly caught at Lawtonka this time of year, added Porter. You may remember that the state record smallie was caught here in March of 2012.
He also says that you might pick up a few saugeye if while bass fishing using jigs or deep diving crankbaits.
Lake Lawtonka is a 2,400-acre impoundment of Medicine Creek nestled in the Wichita Mountains just north of Lawton. While its primary function is a water source for Lawton, Lawtonka has some of the best fishing and boating opportunities in the area. Both state and city permits are required to fish at Lawtonka.
Just a spinnerbait cast from Lawtonka is another top spot for fishing, Elmer Thomas. This beautiful little lake that straddles the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Ft. Sill always has some great fishing. We would not be surprised if someone weighs in a 10-plus pounder this year from Elmer Thomas.
Ellsworth — “Ellsworth has a had a great return for the White Bass,” said Porter. “We have been seeing great size fish (1-2 pound range) in a fall gill nets along with samples this spring.”
Ellsworth is about the same distance from Lawton as Lawtonka, and has been a mainstay for crappie and catfish for years.
Both Lawtonka and Ellsworth are city of Lawton impoundments and require city permits, as well as state fishing license.
Fort Cobb – For multiple species, then Fort Cobb may be your destination hot spot. Bass are good at Cobb, but you can also find hybrid striped bass, saugeye, channel catfish, blue catfish, crappie and white bass. Ft. Cobb is one of the larger lakes in SW Oklahoma and can be a little tricky on windy days.
“I’ve heard some really good reports last year about Cobb. If you take a trip to Cobb, be sure to have a big top water bait in your tackle box for hybrid striped bass that might push shad to the surface.”
Another option, especially on those windy days, is to simply drift a point with a night crawler or curly tailed jig across a windy point for saugeye (you won’t be disappointed for trying).
Spreading out for more than 4,000 acres, Ft. Cobb is a large lake operated by the Bureau of Reclamation. About an hour north of Lawton, and a few miles north of the town of Ft. Cobb, the lake also has a State park, with boat ramp access, docks, and camping spots.
Comanche– Maybe not as hot as the previous two lakes, and the numbers have declined slightly in this years surveys, but Comanche Lake may be one to keep on your radar for big bass. We’ve heard good reports from anglers who’ve had good luck catching both numbers and larger fish.
Porter said that they had good numbers of larger bass at Comanche in this year’s sampling surveys, so this might be a good day trip.
Comanche Lake is a 160-acre impoundment 5-miles east of the town of Comanche. It has a boat ramp and two fishing docks, with a concession stand and bait house nearby.
Tom Steed — Steed is a very good all around lake, reports Porter. The hybrid striped bass, saugeye, and crappie are growing very well. Our fall gill nets showed some of the largest hybrids coming from this lake and crappie were averaging 1 pound.
Humphrey — Lake Humphrey has a great population of big (2-3 pound) Spotted Bass and very nice White Bass, we also found a great population of very sizable Saugeye while spring electrofishing.
Humphrey is a City of Duncan lake located 6.5 miles southeast of Marlow on State HWY 29. The 840-acre impoundment is one of four Duncan lakes, so be sure to check local regulations before your trip.
Sleeper Lakes – This may sound a little crazy, but a “sleeper” right in our own backyard, Lake Helen. This lake located in Elmer Thomas Park was surveyed with electrofishing and hoop netting and there were good populations of bass in the 12-18-inch range and several above 22-inches. There is also a good population of crappie in Helen.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge — There are 8 great lakes and numerous streams around a beautiful setting that has something for just about everyone. Porter says to take an ultralight rod and a couple of beetle spins and go have at some good sunfish and bass opportunities while enjoying a hike.
A worm and a bobber is a “can’t miss” option for the refuge lakes, especially with smaller kiddos!
A weedless option could be key to finding some bass in the lakes where a mixed bag of vegetation occurs.
Final thoughts – Wherever you choose to fish this spring, Porter says to remember to do two things. 1. Check out the Oklahoma department of wildlife conservations website to stay current on fishing regulations and licenses, and 2. take a kid fishing. You will be glad you did.