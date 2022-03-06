Fishermen have always been a superstitious lot, and a closed lipped groups as well. Not many will divulge their secret honey hole, filled with lurker bass.
I got the chance to chat with Ryan Ryswyk, Southwest Regional Fisheries Supervisor with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, and he offers some of his “insider” information when it comes to fishing in this part of the state.
Ryswyk gives us some positive reports for anglers. Full lakes the last couple of years have helped to stabilize fish populations and should provide some excellent fishing.
In this area, Lakes Lawtonka, and Ft. Cobb top Ryswk’s list. Lawtonka has been the most stable bass lake the last 10-years. It has clean water, good structure and has not been 45-feet below normal, like some of our waters. Hopefully some of the other area waters will peak on this year’s survey data.
I asked Ryan to give anglers some top picks where they could try their luck. I had him pick the best bass lakes for big bass, big numbers of bass, lakes with potential records, and some sleeper spots that anglers may try this year.
Lawtonka — It’s no surprise that Lawtonka would be near the top of the list again for 2022.
“The water level has remained relatively stable during the year unlike many of our western lakes,” said Ryswyk. “We have seen good recruitment the last two years for Largemouth bass and moderate recruitment for smallmouth bass.”
Along with the good bass numbers we’ve seen baitfish species (silversides, sunfish, etc.) in high numbers last fall thus carrying healthy fish over the winter for the spring bite and spawning season. With the ongoing trend of good recruitment and healthy fish we expect Lawtonka remain a top choice for bass fishing in SW Oklahoma.
“Big smallmouth and largemouth bass are regularly caught at Lawtonka this time of year,” added Ryswyk. “You may remember that the state record smallie was caught here in March of 2012.”
He also says that you might pick up a few saugeye if while bass fishing using jigs or deep diving crankbaits.
Lake Lawtonka is a 2,400-acre impoundment of Medicine Creek nestled in the Wichita Mountains just north of Lawton. While its primary function is a water source for Lawton, Lawtonka has some of the best fishing and boating opportunities in the area. Both state and city permits are required to fish at Lawtonka.
Just a spinnerbait cast from Lawtonka is another top spot for fishing, Elmer Thomas. This beautiful little lake that straddles the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Ft. Sill always has some great fishing. We would not be surprised if someone weighs in a 10-plus pounder this year from Elmer Thomas.
Fort Cobb — For multiple species, then Fort Cobb may be your destination hot spot. Bass are good at Cobb, but you can also find hybrid striped bass, saugeye, channel catfish, blue catfish, crappie and white bass. Ft. Cobb is one of the larger lakes in SW Oklahoma and can be a little tricky on windy days.
“I’ve heard some really good reports last year about Cobb. If you take a trip to Cobb, be sure to have a big top water bait in your tackle box for hybrid striped bass that might push shad to the surface.”
Another option, especially on those windy days, is to simply drift a point with a night crawler or curly tailed jig across a windy point for saugeye (you won’t be disappointed for trying).
Spreading out for more than 4,000 acres, Ft. Cobb is a large lake operated by the Bureau of Reclamation. About an hour north of Lawton, and a few miles north of the town of Ft. Cobb, the lake also has a State park, with boat ramp access, docks, and camping spots.
Comanche — Maybe not as high as the previous two lakes, Comanche Lake is one to put on your radar for bass. We’ve heard good reports from anglers who’ve had good luck catching both numbers and larger fish.
“If I’m looking for quick trip to dump the boat for a day with less-than-ideal wind conditions, I would head to Comanche,” said Ryswyk. “It is smaller and has a good access area for launching a boat.”
Comanche Lake is a 160-acre impoundment 5-miles east of the town of Comanche. It has a boat ramp and two fishing docks, with a concession stand and bait house nearby.
Sleeper Lakes — This may sound a little crazy, but a “sleeper” right in our own backyard, Lake Helen. This lake located in Elmer Thomas Park was surveyed with electrofishing and hoop netting and there were good populations of bass in the 12-18-inch range and several above 22-inches. There is also a good population of crappie in Helen.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge — There are 8 great lakes and numerous streams around a beautiful setting that has something for just about everyone. Ryswyk says to take an ultralight rod and a couple of beetle spins and go have at some good sunfish and bass opportunities while enjoying a hike.
“We have fished these lakes with our kids over the past summer with a bobber and worm and had a heck of a productive time with it.”
A weedless option could be key to finding some bass in the lakes where a mixed bag of vegetation occurs. We have kicked the idea around of making a fishing venture on the Chain Lake trails which would be a 2 mile-ish hike but has untapped potential to find some of those good spots.
Final thoughts – Even though Spring is on the doorstep, there is still plenty of time to catch rainbow trout in Medicine creek. The bimonthly trout stockings end in March, but those remaining fish can survive well into the month of May as long as the water temperatures stay relatively cool. I recommend Medicine Creek for anyone taking a young fisherman out for a day. If the trout aren’t biting you can quickly shift your focus to largemouth bass, sunfish, or channel catfish. There is easy access to the creek on the sidewalks and when the kids get hungry (and they will), you are only a short walk away from a hamburger or ice cream cone at one of the local eateries.
Wherever you choose to fish this spring, Ryswyk says to remember to do two things. 1. Check out the Oklahoma department of wildlife conservations website to stay current on fishing regulations and licenses, and 2. take a kid fishing. You will be glad you did.
Wildlife Dept offers ‘how to’ classes
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife’s Ask an Angler Series is back for 2022!
Ask an Angler is a series of free two-hour virtual fishing courses covering relevant topics for that time of year. Participants can have all of their fishing questions answered live and in real time during the events. Those unable to attend can watch the videos after the live events have concluded.
To register visit the ODWC’s website at wildlifedepartment.com.
Upcoming Ask an Angler Courses:
· March 11, 1-3 pm — White Bass Fishing Tips.
· March 14, 1-3 pm — Crappie Fishing
· March 18, 1-3 pm — Walleye/Saugeye Fishing
· March 25, 1-3 pm — Paddlefish Fishing Tips
· April 8, 1-3 pm — Largemouth Bass Fishing Tip
· April 25, 1-3 pm — Pond Fishing Tips
· May 9, 1-3 pm — Catfish Fishing Tips
· May 13, 1-3 pm — Sunfish Fishing Tips
· May 23, 1-3 pm — Nongame Fishing Tips
· May 27, 1-3 pm — River/Creek Bass Fishing Tips