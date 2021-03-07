Fishermen have always been a superstitious lot, and a closed lipped groups as well. Not many will divulge their secret honey hole, filled with lurker bass.
I got the chance to chat with Clayton Porter, Southwest Regional Biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, and the great thing is – he wants people to know where the fish live and where they are biting!
Porter gives us some insight to the world of fisheries biology, and where anglers should spend their time and effort to find bass. The last two years has provided some much needed rain and kept our lakes relatively full. Full lakes are much easier to manage than those that go up and down like a merry-go-round.
In this area, Lakes Lawtonka, Humphreys, Comanche and Ft. Cobb top Porter’s list. Lawtonka has been the most stable bass lake the last 10-years. It has clean water, good structure and has not been 45-feet below normal, like some of our waters. Hopefully some of the other area waters will peak on this year’s survey data.
I asked Porter to give anglers some top picks where they could try their luck. I had him pick the best bass lakes for big bass, big numbers of bass, lakes with potential records, and some sleeper spots that anglers may try this year.
Lawtonka — It’s no surprise that Lawtonka would be near the top of the list again for 2021.
“The water level has remained relatively stable during the year unlike many of our western lakes,” said Porter. “We have seen good recruitment the last two years for Largemouth bass and moderate recruitment for smallmouth bass.”
Along with the good bass numbers we’ve seen baitfish species (silversides, sunfish, etc.) in high numbers last fall thus carrying healthy fish over the winter for the spring bite and spawning season. With the ongoing trend of good recruitment and healthy fish we expect Lawtonka remain a top choice for bass fishing in SW Oklahoma.
Lake Lawtonka is a 2,400 acer impoundment of Medicine Creek nestled in the Wichita Mountains just north of Lawton. While its primary function is a water source for Lawton, Lawtonka has some of the best fishing and boating opportunities in the area. Both state and city permits are required to fish at Lawtonka.
Just a spinnerbait cast from Lawtonka is another top spot for fishing, Elmer Thomas. This beautiful little lake that straddles the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Ft. Sill always has some great fishing. We would not be surprised if someone weighs in a 10-plus pounder this year from Elmer Thomas.
Lake Humphreys — located near Duncan, this lake makes the list as it has tremendous spotted bass, and I mean tremendous spotted bass, said Porter.
“We’ve sampled spotted bass in that 3–4-pound range. A four-pound spotted bass is something you can hang your hat on in my book.”
When looking for these spotted bass, look for deep drops and areas where topography changes fast (west side and around the dam for example). If you decide to take a trip to the Duncan Lakes, don’t overlook the other lakes that are there. These lakes require a city permit but don’t worry about that the city has done a great job at installing license kiosks at each lake making it easy to get your fishing on.
Comanche and Ft. Cobb — Maybe not as high as the previous two lakes, Comanche and Ft. Cobb Lakes are ones to keep on your radar for bass. Both lakes have good reports from anglers who’ve had good luck catching both numbers and larger fish.
“If I’m looking for quick trip to dump the boat for a day with less-than-ideal wind conditions, I would head to Comanche,” said Porter. “It is smaller and has a good access area for launching a boat.”
Comanche Lake is a 160-acre impoundment 5-miles east of the town of Comanche. It has a boat ramp and two fishing docks, with a concession stand and bait house nearby.
Ft. Cobb is one of the larger lakes in SW Oklahoma and can be a little trickery on windy days.
“I’ve heard some really good reports last year about Cobb. If you take a trip to Cobb, be sure to have a big top water bait in your tackle box for hybrid striped bass that might push shad to the surface.”
Another option, especially on those windy days, is to simply drift a point with a night crawler or curly tailed jig across a windy point for saugeye (you won’t be disappointed for trying).
Spreading out for more than 4,000 acres, Ft. Cobb is a large lake operated by the Bureau of Reclamation. About an hour north of Lawton, and a few miles north of the town of Ft. Cobb, the lake also has a State park, with boat ramp access, docks, and camping spots.
Sleeper Lakes — This may sound a little crazy, but Porter suggests a “sleeper” right in our own backyard, Lake Helen. This lake located in Elmer Thomas Park was surveyed with electrofishing and hoop netting and there were good populations of bass in the 12-18-inch range and several above 22-inches. There is also a good population of crappie in Helen.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge — There are 8 great lakes and numerous streams around a beautiful setting that has something for just about everyone. Porter says to take an ultralight rod and a couple of beetle spins and go have at some good sunfish and bass opportunities while enjoying a hike.
“We have fished these lakes with our kids over the past summer with a bobber and worm and had a heck of a productive time with it.”
A weedless option could be key to finding some bass in the lakes where a mixed bag of vegetation occurs. We have kicked the idea around of making a fishing venture on the Chain Lake trails which would be a 2 mile-ish hike but has untapped potential to find some of those good spots.
Drought continues — Unfortunately, some of my previous year’s picks are extremely low due to drought conditions in the western part of our state. Altus-Lugert and Doc Hollis are much lower than we would like to see them. We always hope for the spring rains to come and fill them back to normal.
While we are always concerned about potential fish kills due to low water, golden algae, or other unfavorable conditions, sometimes a periodic low water situation can improve fishing in the future. When water levels are low for an extended period of time (extremely low in the case of Altus Lugert) fish are concentrated in a smaller area. This allows predatory fish to gorge themselves on bait fish that might otherwise been able to escape. In other words, these bass can get big and fat quickly! In addition, when a lake refills we sometimes experience what is known as a “new lake effect” where terrestrial vegetation is flooded, nutrients are added to the system and both fish populations and fishermen see the benefit. With any luck, we will get the spring rains needed to fill these lakes and anglers can get back to their normal fishing spots out there.
Final thoughts — Bottom line…get out and enjoy these warmer temperatures. I don’t know about you, but I need to get out and spend some time at the lake to recover from the winter weather we experienced only a few weeks ago!