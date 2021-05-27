Finally, we are finally getting our fix of sports action and it can only get better over the next few weeks as we enter the NCAA softball and baseball playoffs and draw an end to some other interesting battles involving Oklahoma teams.
Obviously, there was a great deal of interest in last night’s Oklahoma-Oklahoma State baseball game in the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After watching both I wonder if either team has the depth to make a good run in the Big 12 Tournament with the likes of Texas, TCU and Texas Tech all fielding solid teams. Because of long games earlier in the day, the OSU-OU game didn’t start until after 8 p.m. and they were still playing at press time.
However, there will be other options for sports fans this week, and it all started over the last couple of days as the young Oklahoma State team competed in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships. Oklahoma State didn’t look like the same bunch that had some amazing golf Tuesday to race past Auburn in the quarterfinals and then dispatch the most-feared program in the NCAA – Duke – by a 5-0 score, which was impressive to say the least. Ole Miss beat Texas and then Arizona in a pair of tough matches, with the last one ending just before the Grayhawk Country Club was visible to the players in the fading sun.
With all five OSU players struggling at times, Ole Miss’s veteran club rolled to the title, but you can bet that OSU bunch will be back in the years ahead. Ironically, neither of the schools in the finals had won a national championship in women’s athletics entering Wednesday’s match.
On hand to watch the Cowgirls were members of the OSU men’s team, whose pursuit of another national championship begins Friday at the men’s national championship tournament, also held at Grayhawk.
Softball fever
And once we get into Friday, there will be fast-pitch softball fever around Oklahoma as both the Sooners and Cowgirls host Super Regionals. OU is matched against Washington while OSU will see a familiar team in Texas.
In Norman, that series opens at 3 p.m. Friday, with a second game at 3 p.m. Saturday. The “if” game in that Super Regional is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The schedule in Stillwater has the Longhorns and Cowgirls meeting at 4 p.m. Friday, and 3 p.m. Saturday. If needed, the third game will be at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Over the years this writer has become a huge fan of the college fast-pitch game, in part because of the speed of the game and some of the amazing athletes that the various programs are finding and recruiting. Watching great fast-pitch hurlers is a great deal of fun because of the way they can spin that ball and make it do some wacky things.
Other things clearly show the interest in the NCAA Tournament is growing. For instance, this year for the first time in my memory, Saturday’s OU-Washington game is going to be broadcast on ABC-TV. Friday’s OU game will be on ESPN and the “if” game on Sunday will be on ESPN if needed.
OSU fans can catch the Cowgirls on ESPN2 on Friday, ESPN on Saturday and ESPNU on Sunday, so state fans should have little trouble watching the action.
The other thing that clearly shows the growth of the college softball game is how the Hall of Fame Stadium has been expanded with an upper deck and more bleachers scheduled around the outfield. And, throw in the fact that Oklahoma City has announced no restrictions on the size of the crowd because of low COVID numbers, you can expect crowd records to fall during next week’s WCWS.
It doesn’t take a genius to pick the favorite as Oklahoma has lost just a couple of games this year and the Sooners have the most explosive offense in the country. In the opinion of this writer, the OU pitching staff is not as good as some of the past great OU teams, but they get the job done and the defense has been strong.
But Georgia and Oklahoma State were able to take a game from the Sooners this year and there are some other quality teams in the field that could pull off an upset if the Sooners struggle in the circle and give up runs like they did against Wichita State in the regional last week.
The Sooners have six players who are hitting above the .400 mark led by Tiare Jennings at .488, Jayda Coleman at .478 and Jocelyn Alo at .477. Alo has hit 28 home runs and Jennings 25, plus they are No. 1 and 2 in the country in runs batted in (Jennings
Oklahoma State has landed a gem of a transfer pitcher in Carrie Eberle and Kelly Maxwell has been a real surprise as a redshirt-sophomore. And throw in senior relief pitcher Logan Simunek and Coach Gary Gajewski has several pitching options. One thing to remember, when Gajewski got John Bargfeldt to leave Tulsa as its head coach and take over the OSU pitching staff, it has made a big difference on that part of the OSU program.
The Cowgirls have numerous offensive threats but it all starts with Kiley Naomi, their leadoff hitter and sparkplug. Alysen Febrey, Sydney Pennington and Hayley Busby are also big threats at the plate.
The weakness for OSU is its defense and while the Cowgirls have made some nice plays of late, in their six losses they made something like 16 errors and that can’t happen this weekend or they might not be able to realize that dream of playing in OKC in what is stacking up as a dandy Women’s College World Series.