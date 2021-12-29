The changing of the calendars signals a time of change in many ways. In terms of sports, it means that football season has ended (for high schools) or is ending (college and pros), and basketball season is just getting heated up.
And this particular season could be one to remember for Southwest Oklahoma. And I’m not even talking about Lawton Public Schools extending its streak of having a boys and girls team at the state tournament to six years. The smaller schools in the area have already shown reason for local hoops fans to get excited, and it could be just the beginning.
Of course, there’s the teams that always seem to make it to the forefront. While they’re more of a “medium-sized” school, I feel like we have to mention the Anadarko girls. It appeared like it might be a year of transition for the Warriors after losing so many seniors as well as longtime coach Jeff Zinn. But Kirk Graham has ‘Darko at 5-1 and ranked No. 6 in Class 4A as it prepares to host the annual MidFirst Warrior Classic. We’ll soon find out just how good they are this season.
Also in the usual suspects category are both teams from Cyril. The 10th-ranked girls team is 7-1 and won the Binger-Oney Tournament. Meanwhile, the Cyril boys always seem to have a player who can fill up the scoresheet and that player this year is Ryan Hart, who set a school record with 10 3-pointers made against Chattanooga. The Pirates, No. 9 in Class A, host Apache on Tuesday before heading to Seiling for tournament play.
But it’s in Class B where things really get spicy, especially on the boys’ side, where four teams rank in the top 10. Cyril’s Caddo County rival, Fort Cobb-Broxton, is ranked 10th, a lower-than-usual perch for the perennial powerhouse after losing three games in their first 10. In the Mustangs’ defense, all three losses were to ranked teams. Still, if Scott Hines’ ball club — which lost the likes of Kyler Denton and Tyson Eastwood from last year’s team — is to make it back to the Big House, they’ll need to get things together.
Of course, the Mustangs’ season-opening loss is looking more and more understandable. Yes, it’s concerning for a Fort Cobb team to lose by 11 and score just 34 points. But we’ve since learned that the team who delivered that result — Indiahoma — is a darn good basketball team and have absolutely earned its No. 7 rank. The Warriors further proved that with an 18-point rout of another Top-10 team, No. 9 Big Pasture. Junior Tdohasan Sunray is averaging nearly 17 points and 7 rebounds a game, while senior Dyllan Plaster is averaging 19 points a game is on pace to pass the 1,500-point mark. The Warriors’ two losses on the season are an overtime loss to Sterling (unranked but still very dangerous) and to a Duke team that’ll probably be at the state tournament come March.
Another team that looks destined to get back to the Big House is Mountain View-Gotebo, currently ranked 3rd in Class B after a 7-0 start. The Tigers are mowing folks down and beat Cyril for the boys’ crown at Binger-Oney. At least one local coach referred to them as “the truth”, and said they’re likely the best or second-best team the whole state. They’ll have an intriguing matchup with Arapaho-Butler in a couple of weeks.
And speaking of programs able to translate football success to the hardwood, the Marlow boys (No. 5 in Class 3A) have only played twice, but own a Top-10 win over Washington — yes, the same school Marlow beat for the state football title.
We didn’t even mention the Frederick boys, who, when they’re making their shots, can hang with nearly anyone. County tournament time will be here before we know it and it’s going to be so much fun.