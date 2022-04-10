We’ve made the final turn going down the long stretch to the end of another bowling season and bowlers are digging in to get all they can in the next few weeks.
Almost every league saw bragging rights for one bowler or another but we had some show stoppers to add an exclamation point to the already exciting week on the lanes.
No sooner had the bowling news left my laptop headed off to the presses last week than we had Richard Jacoby doing his thing while bowling in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks.
Jacoby came out of the gate with twelve pretty little strikes all in a row, posting his twenty-fifth career perfect 300 game.
Jacoby’s carry left him after that first game but a few lanes away, Chris Reser had found some action, scoring 254 and 279 for his first two games.
Reser had a great game three going down as well but as the end neared, the margin for error to put up a big set narrowed.
Suburban league secretary Jim Bomboy reported the close finish stating that Reser converted the 3-6-10 on his last shot for a 267 game and to hit 800 on the money.
This makes an even dozen in the 800 series category for Reser.
Then came Friday, April 1st. April Fool’s Day, always a good day for a bowling story and this year was no exception as Phil Kilmartin put together a “no-fooling” kind of day that started with a rare 900 in the sen-ior no-tap and ended with an 810 series in the Guys and Dolls league.
See more on the 900 series story in the no-tap news below but for the all natural 800 series, Kilmartin had games of 269 and 257 going into game three where he ran the front ten looking for not just an 800 series but also a perfect game.
The April fools part of the whole day showed up and Kilmartin left the big four on his eleventh shot, took two and settled for a 284 game and an 810 for series, his 24th career 800.
The last league to make the news each week is the senior Entertainers that bowl on Wednesday after-noons at Thunderbird Lanes.
It’s no secret that it is one of the highest scoring senior leagues in the area and it rarely lets us down when it come to newsworthy high scores and quite frequently honors.
This week’s contribution to the cause came from Bob Carter who rallied in game three and walked away with his sixteenth career 300 game.
Carter had a slow start but managed a 232 for game two in front of the perfect score allowing for a 725 for series.
Other League Highlights
The closest to 800 last week without getting one was Troy Hardin of the His and Hers league. Hardin put together games of 257, 252 and 267 for a 776.
Jim Bomboy Sr. was still in the zone with a 276 opener, and back to back 235’s, for a 746 to follow up last week’s big 800 and Jeff Janssen finished with a 716 after games of 224, 227 and 265.
Chad Perry was the Goodyear league’s top bowler, scoring 761 on games of 215, 279 and 267.
Shannon Halstead also busted 700 with 701 that went 225, 220 and 256 and congrats to first year bowler Jordin Fleener for a career high 245 game off a 160 average.
Phil Kilmartin and Bob Carter dominated in senior league play last week.
On the day Carter shot 300-725 in the Entertainers, Kilmartin rolled 247, 237 and 259 for a 743 and in the Socialites league; Carter posted 734 on games of 279, 208 and 247 to Kilmartin’s 706 that went 243, 205 and 258.
The TNT league saw some high scores and not just from the usual suspects.
James Ray led the group with 732 on games of 258, 247 and 227, followed by Mark Hill who rolled 214, 237 and 279 for a 730 but the real excitement came from first year bowlers Conner Macdonald and Chase Scott who both put 279 games on the board before their night was over.
Bowling off a 164 average Macdonald had games of 221, 279 and 186 for career highs in the game and series columns.
Scott, who has some deeply rooted bowling genes as the great-grandson of former Lawton-Fort Sill Hall of Famer Bob Scott, just recently picked up the sport and only has nine games vested in the TNT league where he rolled 159 and 142 before putting a big string together for the 279, shooting off a 130 aver-age.
One last shout out to TNT bowler Samuel Chapin for a 232 game off a 142 average.
Besides Jacoby’s 300 game and Reser’s 800 series, other Suburban highlights include Joe Langley with a 725 on games of 253, 248 and 224, Jim Bomboy Sr. with 714 on games of 226, 202 and 286 and Troy Hardin with 219, 258 and 224 for a 701.
Leading the ladies with 691 was Andrea Halstead with games of 201, 274 and 216 from the Guys and Dolls where Bruce Flack found a line to post 701 on games of 223, 223 and 255.
And congratulations goes to Anthony Williams for a 230 game off a 139 average bowled in the Early Birds league.
Youth Highlights
Mikey York was the youth bowler of the week with a 640 series on games of 195, 243 and 202 from the TBird Legends where several bowlers saw season high scores.
Jake Croft rolled a 225 game off a 134 average, Avery Hill had games of 126, 137 and 173 off a 112 average for a career high 436 series and Billy Smith rolled a career high 192 game off a 125 average.
Keeping up with the Hicks kids, Kalan had a good week with all three games in the 150’s. 159, 152 and 151 which are all very good considering he is bowling off a 141 average and little sis, Kennedi got a 104 game is the TBird MiniShots.
Keanna Biscaino led in the TBird HotShots with a 352 series and the high game of the day of 133.
Bowling in the TOBC Oak Trees, LaShon Ramirez rolled the high series of 563 on games of 219, 149 and 195 off a 134 average, followed by Ali Biscaino who posted 556 that went 151, 191 and 214.
No-Tap News
Kenny Ratke lit up the lanes in the Tuesday No Tappers with 820 on games of 300, 242 and 278 but the big no tap story this week came out of the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama where Phil Kilmartin rolled an impressive precursor to his evenings coming events.
It doesn’t get any better than a 900 series and even with no tap scoring, they don’t come along very of-ten.
Phil Kilmartin found one last week putting together three 300 games for the first 900 series seen in this event in nearly a decade.
Luckily, Kilmartin’s scratch total was enough to take first in the handicap division but only by twenty-five sticks as Roy Johnson followed with 875 for second place and Randy Travis took third with 842.
Travis also got a second for his scratch set of 746, a far cry from Kilmartin’s first place 900.
Sue Avis zoned in for an 824 to win the ladies division, followed by Margit Augustine with 810.
Mystery Doubles winners were as follows:
Gm. 1, 1st – Sue Avis/Bob Hartley, 578
Gm. 1, 2nd – Phil Kilmartin/Cleo Travis, Margit Augustine/Peggy Towne, 557
Gm. 2, 1st – Phil Kilmartin/Cleo Travis, 554
Gm. 2, 2nd – Richard Payette/Roy Johnson, 539
Gm. 3, 1st – Margit Augustine/Peggy Towne, 525
Gm. 3, 2nd – Richard Payette/Roy Johnson, 522
Strike pot winners included Randy Travis, Richard Payette and Lee Brown.
There were no winners in the special Challenge shots as Randy Travis busted with a 25-count looking to hit the “21 Jackpot”, Sue Avis missed one last strike to win Match Play rolling a double and then a nine-count and Sam Bowman needed six but knocked over three for the Pill Draw.
Robert Lansberry left the 1-2 looking for a split to win the Snake Bite purse and Richard Payette gave it a good try, also leaving the 1-2 in an attempt to leave just the headpin to win the Waldo prize.
The next Senior No-Tap Colorama will be next Friday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. All bowlers age 50 and over with a verifiable average are eligible to participate.