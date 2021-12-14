CHATTANOOGA — After two hard-fought games in the Southwest Shootout, several area teams had shots at the tournament crowns on Saturday night.
Waurika would come out on top in the girls title game, winning the tournament championship with a 52-39 victory over the hosts from Chattanooga, while the Big Pasture boys, ranked No. 7 in the Class B polls, topped underdog Grandfield, 85-61.
Chatty girls can’t get offense going in finals
Buckets were hard to come by for both squads, as shots struggled to find the bottom of the net. After a relatively slow start, Julie Shaw would get the first official basket of game with a three-point shot from the top of the key.
Defense became the calling card for both squads, as steals and rebounding came at a premium, as no team was able to exceed more than a two-point lead. Waurika’s Liberti Simmons began find her groove, getting six straight points and one assist for the Lady Eagles. The eight-point responsible by Simmons would give Waurika a 15-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
As the second quarter went underway, baskets from Cassidie Berry and Aubree Showalter would propel Waurika to a double-digit advantage. Baskets from Tallin Mora, Gracie Walling, Simmons and Berry would keep the Lady Eagles in full charge of the contest with a score of 35-16 going into halftime.
Coming out of the break, the second half mirrored most of what the first two quarters brought to the contest. Simmons and Walling baskets would continue the Waurika attack, as the Lady Eagles began to take full control of the game. Tough defense by the Lady Eagles would hold the fort down on a 52-25 lead heading into the final quarter of play.
The fourth quarter seemed to bring a lot of the same for the Waurika Lady Eagles. An efficient offense and gritty dense would continue to hold steady to the commanding lead as the middle stages of the final period rolled on. The Chattanooga Lady Warriors would not lie down lightly, playing the very last whistle.
Junior Kentlee Abbott would nail a 3-point shot from 25 feet to close the gap on the Waurika lead, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Big
An early goaltending call would get the Rangers their first basket of the contest off the hands of Brennan Turner. After the foul, the game began to pick up speed. Carson Coats would follow up a basket of his own before Grandfield’s Camden LaPierre would nail a three-point shot from the corner.
The back-and-forth action would continue after a basket from Zavy Davis would give the Bearcats the early lead. The Rangers would take the lead right back with a three-point shot from Noah White. The Rangers began to pull away as Aiden McCullough and Dayne Rivers would get their shots to fall through. Freshman Hayden Tinsley and Grayson Skocelas would join in on the scoring barrage, aiding the Rangers to a 19-8 advantage as the first quarter ended.
The Rangers continued the late first quarter momentum into the second period as Turner would hit his second three-point shot of the half. A couple of Ranger baskets later, and Big Pasture found themselves in a 27-13 lead in the middle stages of the quarter.
The Bearcats flipped a switch and began to sway the momentum their way. LaPierre would spark the run with two three-point shots.. Ayden Miracle would hit a three-point shot of his own, and Quavy Brown would sink his basket to cut a former 14-point Ranger lead to seven. That wouldn’t last, and the Rangers would take a 44-30 lead over Grandfield into halftime.
Coming out of the break, both teams would exchange baskets as the second half kicked off the championship game. Rivers continued his strong showing with three straight Ranger baskets to extend the lead to 50-35 in the middle stages of the period.
Grandfield continued to fight back and find their shots, but Big Pasture seemed to have answer in the hands of Skocelas’ hot shooting from three. The junior would hit three different three-point baskets as the Rangers would hold a controlling lead going into the last period of play scoring 67-45.