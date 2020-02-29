CACHE — Big Pasture boys used a critical turnover by Lookeba-Sickles and three clutch free throws from junior Damian Harris to edge the Panthers, 47-44, and move within one victory of next week’s Class B State Tournament in Oklahoma City.
The Rangers will return to the Cache High School Gym tonight at 8 p.m. to face Duke, which lost a 49-48 stunner to Varnum Friday night in the Class B Area Tournament title game. The winner of tonight’s game will join Varnum at State next week. Duke, which was ranked No. 1 most of the season, will have to shake off the loss and face a veteran Big Pasture team tonight.
There’s a good chance that Duke might have both teams in OKC next week after the Lady Tigers downed the BP girls, 45-32, in the earlier game Friday afternoon. Rick Wilson’s crew will take on Varnum tonight at 6:30 p.m. for the second ticket to state from this Class B Area. Lookeba-Sickles beat Varnum, 65-60, last night to punch its ticket to state.
For a time it looked as if the Rangers were going to win going away as they opened up a 13-point lead, 29-16, when they scored to open the third quarter but it wasn’t going to be that easy as the Panthers came charging back as they started to find the range and their shots started to fall.
“I was pretty disappointed that we just quit playing there in the third quarter and let them get back in the game,” BP coach Trevor Smith said. “We got really sloppy on offense and didn’t get good looks and we turned it off too many times.”
The Panthers and their fine crop of under classmen, eventually caught up and took the lead at 31-29, with 1:09 left in the third quarter. Wyatt Crossland drilled two free throws for BP with 47 seconds left in that quarter to arrange a 31-31 tie and the race for state was on with eight minutes remaining.
One of those L-S underclassmen, freshman Brand Wilson, got the Panthers right back in front with a trey from the corner just 39 seconds into the quarter and when big Fabian Orozgo sank a layup after a nice pass, the L-S lead was five at 36-31.
BP came right back with four straight only to see Wilson hit a second long bomb from the corner for a 39-35 L-S lead.
The Rangers kept working to slice into the lead and when senior Connor Powell drilled a trey with four minutes remaining, the L-S lead was down to one, 41-40.
Powell, one of six seniors on the BP roster, got his club back in front with a follow-shot but Korey Aytes answered that with a trey to put L-S back in front, 44-42, at the 3:03 mark.
Wilson was unable to get another bomb to drop on the next L-S possession and Harris made the miss pay off with a nice move to the bucket and an easy layup to tie it at 44-all with 2:12 to go, bringing Smith to the edge of the court to call time.
Then came the battle of strategy as the L-S coaches spotted something it didn’t like with the Rangers’ defensive alignment and called time out.
After all of that the Panthers tried to kill some clock but against tough man-to-man defensive pressure, the Rangers were able to get a five-second call with 1:04 remaining.
BP worked the clock down to 20 seconds before a foul sent Harris ton the line. He hit the first, but missed the second, leaving the Rangers with a very uncomfortable 45-44 lead.
The Panthers we able to get the ball inside again to Orozgo but the big post man missed the charity and the Rangers rebounded with 9.4 seconds to go.
At that point all L-S could do was foul and when Harris hit two charities, it was a three-point lead, 47-44, with 9.4 seconds to go.
The Panthers inserted little Quinton Garner at that point and when they inbounded the ball he got the final shot off under fierce pressure and it missed wide as the Rangers celebrated.
“I had seen that kid come in at times on the video I watched, so I knew he was a good shooter,” Coach Smith said. “But I don’t think he was their first option but my guys did a pretty good job defensively. We were actually going to let them drive to the bucket if they wanted to get a layup and that would have probably run out the clock but we somehow found a way to win it.”
Smith says having six seniors made a huge difference.
“Im just think our seniors weren’t going to let this one get away because it means so much to them,” he said. “Those guys made some big plays for us and they all played good defense.”
The Rangers won despite having at least three treys come back out of the rim after seemingly going to fall.
“That was some bad luck in the third quarter and that’s when they got back in thing,” he said. “We also had a couple of layups roll out of that north bucket, but those things happen. Fortunately the guys found a way to win.”
Harris, a junior for the Rangers, had the hot hand with 19 but Connor Powell added nine and four others scored to provide just enough balance to seal the win. Jacob Vincent led L-S with 14.
Cusher leads Duke to win
Calebi Cusher is just one of those players who makes things happen and seldom gets rattled and Friday she handled the ball an game, committing few turnovers and she got the Duke offense going with 24 points, those coming in a variety of manners from long treys to layups.
“She’s their best player and we knew we had to control her and we didn’t,” BP coach Smith. “We tried some things to get the ball out of her hands but she’s tough. She really makes them go.”
Wilson, who reached the 900-win mark this season, said the same thing; that Cusher is their leader.
“She’s just a great competitor,” the veteran coach said. “She’s then first one in the gym and last on to leave. They had the size edge on us but our quickness was the difference today, I thought. We forced some turnovers and that helped.”
Duke gets a date with Varnum, the very team who ousted the Tigers from the Class B state tournament last season.