Big Pasture boys learned a valuable lesson Tuesday: being the No. 1 seed doesn’t mean there is going to be an easy path to the title game in any tournament, never the less the biggest tournament of the season outside the playoffs.
Last night in the Comanche County Tournament, the Rangers survived a 61-47 physical battle with Walters as the boys took over the Great Plains Fairgrounds.
“We didn’t play very well, that’s for sure,” BP coach Trevor Smith said. “We played Walters right before Christmas and beat them pretty easily, so our kids might have been looking ahead. This was probably a good lesson for us.”
In other action Fletcher routed Indiahoma, 70-55, Chattanooga dumped Sterling, 57-35, and Frederick handled Geronimo, 81-52.
That panned out just as the coaches had seeded the boys teams and now Friday’s schedule will have Walters and Indiahoma playing in the consolation opener at 4:30, then Sterling and Geronimo vie in the second consolation game.
The semifinals Friday match Big Pasture and Fletcher at 7:10 and Chatty and Frederick at 8:30.
BIG PASTURE 61, WALTERS 47
Boys
Walters was right in this one at the 5:18 mark, trailing by just three at 47-44.
But Conner Powell made a nice slicing layup to make it 51-44 and then just 21 seconds later Powell threw a nice lob pass to Damian Harris for another layup to arrange a 53-45 lead at the 3:03 mark.
From there it was all about making free throws; Big Pasture made its but Walters didn’t.
In the fourth quarter the Rangers hit 6 of 6 from the line while Walters made just 6 of 13 and that was the difference.
“My guys made free throws and that was huge tonight,” Smith said. “We didn’t play well; we weren’t very sharp. We played Friday and Saturday, so we might have been a little tired. But I was happy we held on and made a few shots.
“We get in foul trouble and I throw a little freshman (Brennon Turner) out there and he makes a couple of late free throws and handles the ball there when they were pressing. Once we got that lead built up, I was content to just bring it out and run some clock, That’s when the guys did a pretty good job of executing.”
Harris wound up leading the BP attack with 24 while Colton Thompson had 13.
FLETCHER 70, INDIAHOMA 55
Boys
Some of the very things that make small-school athletics special can be an issue for coaches and when you are coaching both the boys and girls team, the issues can be compounded.
For instance, in the case of Fletcher coach Kyle Williams he’s going to be doing double duty this week and even past the challenges of that, there are issues you can’t control.
“I find the toughest thing for me is the scouting; you have to scout for the girls and boys and balancing that can be an issue,” Williams said. “What helps me is I have a fulltime assistant for the girls and boys and that helps. Like today, my girl’s assistant ran practice while I brought the boys down here.”
But as Williams said, there are thing that you have to manage.
“Tonight we played without our leading scorer, Charles Ross, who is showing hogs in Denver (Western National Livestock Show). We hope he’s back by Friday but you never know. If he gets one in the sale it could delay his return. But those are the things that are out of your control.”
Last night Williams saw his Wildcats play “strong” defense in the early going against Indiahoma and at halftime they already owned a 34-13 lead and while the Warriors did tighten things up with a few treys it wasn’t enough to change the outcome.
With Ross out of the lineup, much of the scoring load went to freshman Nate Anderson who drilled a pair of treys en route to 23 points. Kerwin Clift added 12 more and six other Wildcats scored to provide plenty of balance.
“I normally play about seven deeps but tonight we were able to get them all in there,” he said. “It’s good to have a chance like that for them to all play. Our defense did drop off some with them out there but it’s good experience.”
Indiahoma was led by Tobin Bruce with 24 and Dyllan Plaster with 19 but only two other players scored and the Warriors even played short-handed when Bruce fouled out late.
CHATTY 57, STERLING 35
Boys
When Jerry Brown was looking for a boy’s basketball coach after last season, he knew one he had seen before and went hunting to lure Billy Karr to Comanche County.
“The next to last year I coached we met his Whitesboro team twice in the playoffs, so I knew he was a good coach,” Brown said. “He really gets it out if his kids.”
It didn’t take much recruiting, though.
“I looked at this job for two reasons, No. 1 was because it was Jerry Brown, who I have a great deal of respect for,” Karr said after the first-round win. “The second reason was just the name Chatty. That town has produced some great basketball teams and I felt it would be a great place to work.”
It helps to have good players to work with, including seniors like Ethan Ellis and Nathan Shaw.
“We have a senior-laden club with Ethan Ellis, Nathan Shaw and Clay Smock, but Clay is out this week after cutting his foot,” Karr said. “We normally go about seven deep but tonight we were able to use more guys and they played hard, which is what we ask.”
One of those is Ryan Reagan, another senior who isn’t tall and he’s got a few pounds over his teammates but he gave it all he had.
“There are kids like Ryan Reagan, he just plays his heart out each game,” Karr said. “He doesn’t look like a typical basketball player but he goes hard whenever he’s out there. Tonight he took three charges and got some big rebounds.”
Plus he scored seven points, including draining a trey.
But it was Shaw with 14 and E. Ellis with 12 who led the charge against the Tigers who struggled to make shots, even some from point-blank range. Brady Bridges led the Tigers with 14, hitting a pair of treys on the night.”
FREDERICK 81, GERONIMO 52
Boys
This one was all about athletic ability and quickness, both quantities the Bombers brought to the Coliseum.
They jumped out to early command with their pressure defense producing numerous easy fast break layups.
Geronimo fought hard, hitting some treys but the Blue Jays were unable to consistently stop the quicker Bombers.
The Bombers had too many weapons with four players reaching double figures. Trey Wright had 19, Gustavo Gayton and Ryan Coceres each had 17 and Cade Roady added 15.
Geronimo got 14 from Braedon Jones and 11 from Spencer Crain but that wasn’t enough to offset the Frederick balance.