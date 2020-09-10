After a full slate of games last week, it feels safe to say that we learned quite a bit. Some of the games I expected to be close were rather one-sided (Anadarko-Elgin), some I expected to be high-scoring were defensive struggles (Marlow-Chickasha) and some teams didn’t even play the teams they were initially scheduled to play in my schedule (My bad, Cyril).
This week, we’ll learn even more. And while these non-district games won’t determine playoff spots, there are some intriguing matchups that will tell us which teams are truly ready to contend.
(Home teams in CAPS)
We start in Caddo County, where Anadarko certainly looks like a different team this year, even if it’s just one game. A massive defensive line and a powerful run game paced by Zavier Galey fueled the Warriors to a convincing win over Elgin. This week, they face a Marlow squad that recovered from a scoreless first half to top Chickasha on the road. Like ‘Darko, the Outlaws can move the ball on the ground with running back Chase Knight. The x-factor will be which team’s defense makes big plays and which team turns the ball over. It should be a fun one, give me Marlow 27, ANADARKO 21.
Plainview 35, CACHE 28: After starting the season against a Top-5 Class 5A team, the Bulldogs face a team that played for the Class 3A crown last year. Woof. Plainview has playmakers on offense and a great linebacker in Caden Pickens, but Cache has shown they can cope against talented teams before. Can they finish the job off this time?
Frederick 23, HOBART 16: A rematch of the regular-season finale from a year ago. Hobart will be looking for revenge, but this Frederick team might be even better than last year.
Blanchard 38, ELGIN 27: Elgin was able to stun the Lions a year ago, but the Owls’ big loss to Anadarko last week was concerning.
GUTHRIE 31, Duncan 19: Two tradition-rich programs that are trying to get back to past glory. The Blue Jays are a sleeper in Class 5A this year and despite having good athletes, Duncan might not have enough to top Guthrie at The Rock.
CRESCENT 27, Apache 24: The Warriors were able to beat in Week 1 but can they top a Crescent team that has only given up seven points through two weeks?
COMANCHE 34, Healdton 13: Comanche’s plan is simple: big plays on offense and a suffocating defense. After beating Healdton in a 9-6 slugfest last year, expect a few more points this year.
Carnegie 26, SAYRE 20: Carnegie has some Grade-A beef up front and I think they can pull off the minor upset.
TIPTON 48, Corn Bible 20: The Tigers finally get their first win of the season.
ALEX 56, Central High 14: After a big win over Tipton, Alex faces a Central High team coming off a shutout loss to Maysville.
Empire 38, TEMPLE 24: Despite a come-back-to-Earth loss to Velma-Alma, Empire still has weapons.
Mt.View-Gotebo 68, CYRIL 20: MVG proved themselves to be worthy of the praise with a convincing win over Snyder last week. Not sure Cyril will be able to keep pace.
SNYDER 34,Grandfield 13: The Bearcats didn’t get to play Waurika last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak, so this one isn’t even guaranteed to be played. But if they do, the Cyclones are the favorite.
Last week: 9-1 (one game cancelled; one wrong opponent)
Season record: 15-3