There was a time when it took a few minutes to scan through the Lawton Rangers Rodeo entry list. That was before members of the group pulled up their boots and went chasing for the type of great sponsors that could turn their event around. With that amazing financial assistance over the past two decades, the local event has climbed into the Top 50 of professional rodeo events.
Last week, when the initial entry list was released for this year’s 83rd Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo sponsored by the Hilliary Family, a quick scan found many great names, headed by Sage Kimzey, the six-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bull riding world champion.
While we don’t know yet which discipline in which Kimzey will compete, a further search of the entry lists has clearly shown that when the first performance begins on Wednesday, Aug. 11, there will be plenty of quality among the seven events.
In addition to the solid number of more than 500 contestants, the quality is included. Along with Kimzey, cowboys such as Kaycee Field, Tuf Cooper and the Wright family, Rusty, Ryder, Spencer, Jesse and Jack have all entered Lawton where the saddle bronc riding and bull riding could provide plenty of highlights over the course of the four performances.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. each night and the Rangers have kept their popular schedule intact, starting with the “$5 carload night” for that Wednesday, Aug. 11 performance. The Rangers will also have 2-for-1 admission and celebrate Pink Night on Thursday, Aug. 12 where $1 from each ticket sold will go to help the Leah Fitch Cancer Center. Friday, Aug. 13 will be Military Night where the Army will be featured in the opening ceremonies and it is hoped that Fort Sill trainees will once again be permitted to attend that performance. And on Saturday, Aug. 14, it will be championship night where the top times and scores will be determined and contestants will start getting checks from the purse that should be well beyond $150,000.
Advance tickets are now on sale for $12 at the following locations: Crutchers for the West, all Lawton EZ-GO locations, Atwood’s, T.H. Rogers Lumber in Fletcher, and Adventure Travel’s location in the Fort Sill Welcome Center. Tickets at the gate on Thursday and Friday will be $15 and on Saturday tickets at the gate will be $20. Kids ages 6 to 12 are $5 and kids under-6 are admitted free.
That huge purse will include $10,000 added money in each of the seven rodeo events with the entry numbers listed with each event: Bareback bronc riding (34), team roping (52 teams), steer wrestling 67), saddle bronc riding (46), tie-down roping (84), women’s barrel racing (96) and bull riding (58). And those numbers will fluctuate as there is a re-entry period that should draw some more contestants, but there may also be others who drop out with injuries or if they have schedule conflicts with two other major rodeos being conducted at the same time.
Over the years the tie-down roping in Lawton has always been one of the highlights, primarily because there are many great ropers in Oklahoma and Texas and those top ropers just got in the habit of coming here, often to visit the late, great saddle maker Howard Council who produced the top roping saddles in the United States. One year at the National Finals Rodeo, 12 of the 15 competitors were riding Council saddles.
This year the entry list for the tie-down event includes 22 of the current top 25 ropers in the world standings including Shane Hanchey (1), Tuf Cooper (2), Cory Solomon (3), Shad Mayfield (4), Caleb Smidt (5), Westyn Hughes (6), Haven Meged (7), Ryan Jarrett (9) and Marcos Costa (10). Of those nine top ropers, Hanchey, Cooper, Mayfield, Smidt, Meged and Costa have all claimed world tie-down titles and Jarrett, the Comanche cowboy, has an all-around title to his credit in 2005.
Solomon made his huge jump by winning the recent Calgary Stampede and its huge championship check of $50,000, to surge up the standings and get into the title picture.
And Apache’s Hunter Herrin climbed to 13th after earning more than $10,000 at Calgary. Herrin and fellow Apache roper Bryson Sechrist are among the ropers who will compete during the Monday slack at the “Daddy of ’em all” Cheyenne Frontier Days which began its important run Saturday with another huge field of more than 1,000 contestants.
As mentioned earlier, the saddle bronc riding appears to be another loaded event with 15 ranked competitors including the current No. 1 Ryder Wright, a two-time world champion. Other members of the Wright family scheduled to compete in that event are Jack, Jesse, Rusty and Spencer. The biggest missing member of that famed family is Stetson, the reigning world champion bull rider and all-around champion who did not enter during the official opening of the books but there is a re-entry period scheduled this week that could push the entry numbers even higher.
The contestants in the rough-stock events will be tested by stock from the primary contractor Beutler and Son Rodeo Company of Elk City, while there could be stock from two sub-contractors including Powder River/DH Page and Sammy Andrews. After the stock draw is completed by the PRCA’s PROCOM computers, the official day sheets will be released with the schedule of contestants and the stock they have been assigned.