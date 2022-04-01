During the first four editions of the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls Classic, there has been a great mix of big names winning their share of the money but there have also been the up-and-coming stars and that will be the case again this year when the event kicks off two nights of top bull riding action at the Great Plains Coliseum.
The competition will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and there will be a good mix of top contestants on both nights. Tickets can be obtained online at the Great Plains Coliseum or at the gate both nights. And fans will get another special treat when 10 junior bull riders compete during intermission both nights.
Sage Steele Kimzey is off to another great start as he guns for his seventh world bull riding championship and he’s got a great opportunity Saturday after drawing Frontier Rodeo Company’s Bad Wish.
Tonight, there will be several big names including Josh Frost, talented young Utah cowboy who is a cousin of the late great Lane Frost. That same night Jeff Askey will challenge Bottoms Up from the Frontier herd.
Saturday’s card will be loaded with Kimzey being the big draw. But Lukasey Morris of Union City has been winning some big checks and he’s always a threat to post a big score.
Also scheduled Saturday are Shane Proctor, Laramie Mosley, Trevor Kastner, Trey Kimzey, and Creek Young among others who are in the Top 25 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association..
The bull riders will be tested by the best bulls from both Frontier Rodeo Company and “Mo” Betta Rodeo Company of Apache.