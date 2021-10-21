Summary: With three weeks left in the high school season, it’s time to shift the focus on the smaller schools.
With three weeks remaining, so many teams still believe they still have a shot at the playoffs, even teams with one or possibly even zero district wins at this point feel like they have a chance.
This is especially true at the 8-man level, where districts usually have fewer teams, thus those teams are only a couple of games into their district slates. And in District B-3, prepare for plenty of late-season drama.
At the beginning of the season, this district seemed cut-and-dried on paper; Empire, Waurika, Snyder and Tipton were the playoff teams from this district last season, and all seemed like safe bets to make it again this season. But then Cyril beat Waurika, only to be rolled by Tipton. Defending district champ Empire looked a bit vulnerable in a win over Wilson, then proceeded to beat Tipton and Snyder in convincing fashion.
Perhaps it is still cut-and-dried to a certain extent. Empire still looks like the team to beat at 2-0, but they face a tricky Waurika team this week. Behind the Bulldogs sit four teams at 1-1 in district play: Snyder, Waurika, Tipton and Cyril. Each team has a reason to believe in its chances to earn a home playoff game. Snyder has a multitude of playmakers. Tipton has the experience and a bruising backfield tandem of Prince Dweh and Dakota Sheffield. Waurika has given Mountain View-Gotebo its only real test of the year. But the Cyril Pirates have serious playmakers on their team and are finally getting healthy. And at Central High, Sean Klein and Levi Young can be two of the more exciting players in the district. This week features some massive games in that district and it only gets more tense as the weeks roll on.
One of the more intriguing games will be held in Snyder, where the Cyclones host Tipton. Thanks to weather and COVID, these teams haven’t played since 2018. This one could go plenty of different ways and will come down to execution. Who turns the ball over more? Who accrues more penalties? It should be close, but I’ll take Snyder, 36-28.
(Home team in CAPS)
Empire 42, WAURIKA 21: The only reason Empire hasn’t appeared in the Class B poll this year is because you can only rank the top 5 teams in 8-man, and the top of Class B is absolutely loaded. But I think this is a top-10 team in the class, for sure.
Cyril 35, CENTRAL HIGH 22: I think Cyril is a sneaky team in this district if they can take care of the ball and not commit penalties.
Elk City 47, CACHE 17: This Thursday night contest looked a lot more enticing before the season. But due to injuries, lack of offensive punch and a defense that has not looked like the Cache defense of the past few years, the Bulldogs are close to kissing the playoff streak goodbye.
Newcastle 37, ELGIN 22: I think Elgin is getting back to full strength and could be dangerous. But Newcastle is battle-tested and has proven to be one of the better teams in a loaded district.
Comanche 50, TISHOMINGO 15: What a comeback last week by Comanche, from 23 down before coming back to top Frederick. Huge win for Casy Rowell’s team.
FREDERICK 21, Lindsay 18: What a weird sandwich game for Frederick. How do they respond after last week’s collapse with next week’s trip to Marlow looming?
Marlow 56, MARIETTA 7: This Marlow team looks nearly unstoppable at this point.
APACHE 38, Hobart 20: I remember when this game was a “mark-your-calendar” game. Doesn’t quite feel the same way this season.
Heritage Hall 44, ANADARKO 17: The good news is Anadarko has put itself in position to make the playoffs. The bad news is…the Chargers are for real.
WALTERS 31, Carnegie 6: The Blue Devils get their second win of the season.
DUNCAN 55, Capitol Hill 7: The Demons break their losing streak.
THACKERVILLE 46, Grandfield 6: Whether the Wildcats are this good or not, I’m not sure the Bearcats have the horses to compete this season.
Temple 55, RYAN 6: How about those Temple Tigers?! Sitting at 3-1 in the district, it may come down to next week’s game against Paoli as to whether they make the playoffs.
MOUNTAIN-VIEW GOTEBO 66, Fox 8: How’s this for a stat? The Tigers average more points per game (57) than they’ve allowed all season (56).