We made it to the big one.
Despite incredibly high levels of uncertainty through most of the year, we have arrived at the most anticipated game of the year in Southwest Oklahoma.
And no, I’m not talking about the Battle of the Wichitas, which we unfortunately will miss out on this year.
No, the game of the year will be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday (as of this publication time) between No. 2 Marlow and No. 7 Frederick, two unbeaten teams who have looked like serious Class 2A title contenders this season.
What makes this game so tantalizing is the various layers that make it such a great matchup.
First, you have the obvious: both teams are undefeated and the district title is on the line (even though the district “title” will essentially be decided by coaches’ vote).
Next, these teams have some of the stingiest defenses you’ll see in the area, if not the whole state. Frederick is allowing just 9 points a game, an average that’s actually skewed by the 26 points given up to Hobart (In the Bombers’ six other games, they’re allowing just 6.5, including four games in which they allowed less than a touchdown). Zach Rivas, Brian Higuera and Quinton Ellis are just some of the standouts on a defense that honors the Bomber monicker by flying around.
And Marlow is allowing just over 5 points a game in district contests and haven’t given up more than a touchdown in a month. Linebacker Carson Moore is a tackling machine who leads a defense that attacks and forces plenty of turnovers.
Those defenses are going up against pretty potent offenses that can pass the ball when needed, but really specialize in smashmouth football. Chase Knight leads a great running attack for the Outlaws, who can also rely on QB Jace Gilbert and the Marroquins. Meanwhile, there might not be a better 1-2 punch in small-school football than Frederick’s shifty Zac Mathews and hard-nosed Kyle Edwards. But quarterbacks Gilbert and Adrian Gaytan have proven they can move the ball vertically too. What kind of style will we see most?
And finally, you’ve got the venue. Truly, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better venue for a big-time, small-school battle than the Bomber Bowl. The stadium should be hopping, but here’s hoping people still practice proper COVID-19 precautions.
I think this game is a slugfest with points coming at a premium. In the end, I think it’s a blue Halloween, Marlow 26, FREDERICK 21.
(Home team in CAPS)
APACHE 34, Minco 27: The Warriors have a chance to bounce back from the Hobart loss in a big way in a game that has been moved to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
ANADARKO 30, Mount St. Mary 13: MSM hasn’t played since early this month and outside of an early-season win over Christian Heritage, the Rockets haven’t done anything to make me believe they’re much for the Warriors to worry about.
WAURIKA 45, Tipton 24: The Tigers haven’t had much luck this season, and the Eagles likely aren’t in a helping mood.
Empire 60, CENTRAL HIGH 14: The Bulldogs could make some serious noise come playoff time if they keep playing this kind of football.
SNYDER 56, Cyril 20: Two teams looking to make a statement.
Cordell 35, WALTERS 7: The Battle of the Blue Devils goes to the visitors, I’m afraid.
DUNCAN 48, Altus 8: Unfortunately, another L for the Bulldogs, but they showed some glimpses of a solid running game late against MacArthur.
Last week: 4-3
Season record: 63-21
—gbrockenbush@swoknews.com