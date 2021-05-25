IRVING, Texas — The 2021 All-Big 12 Baseball Awards have been unveiled by the Conference, as selected by a vote of the league’s head coaches. Coaches are not permitted to vote for themselves or their own players.
Texas Tech’s Jace Jung was tabbed as the Big 12 Player of the Year, while TCU’s Brayden Taylor earned Freshman of the Year. Oklahoma State’s Christian Encarnacion-Strand garnered Newcomer of the Year. Texas had a pair of honorees as right-hander Ty Madden earned Pitcher of the Year and David Pierce collected his second Coach of the Year accolade.
After playing an All-American season at Yavapai College in 2020, Encarnancion-Strand has made an impact in the Big 12 during his first season. The sophomore ranks 2nd behind only Jung in three major statistical categories: home runs, runs batted in and total bases.
Joining Encarnacion-Strand on the first team was OSU teammate Justin Campbell, who was an all-conference performer as both a pitcher and utility player. The freshman from California threw 72 innings, was 6-1 and had a 2.25 ERA, 2nd-best among eligible pitchers in the Big 12. His 93 strikeouts ranked fourth in the Big 12. At the plate, Campbell only had 59 at-bats, but hit .254, driving in seven runs and hitting one homer.
Oklahoma’s Tyler Hardman was also a first-team all-conference selection after leading the conference in hitting with 87 hits and a .403 batting average. He also tied for the league lead in doubles with 19.
The Cowboys had one representative on the second team in sophomore pitcher Brett Standlee, who was 4-1 with a 3.33 ERA in 27 innings. The Sooners had two players named to the second team in infielder Peyton Graham and pitcher Jason Ruffcorn. Graham had a .280 batting average and 28 RBI in 51 games. Ruffcorn led the Sooners in ERA (among eligible pitchers) with 3.26 in mostly a relief role.
Oklahoma outfielder Jace Bohrofen and Oklahoma State pitcher Trevor Martin made the all-freshman team. The Sooners’ Conor McKenna, Brett Squires and Brandon Zaragoza earned honorable mention, as did OSU’s Cade Cabiness, Max Hewitt, Carson McCusker, Parker Scott, Jake Thompson and Caeden Trenkle.
Big 12 regular-season champions TCU and Texas led the way with a combined 13 selections on the All-Big 12 First and Second Teams. The Horned Frogs had seven selections, while the Longhorns had six recipients.