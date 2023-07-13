Big 12 Media Days Football

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks at the opening of the Big 12 football media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday. Yormark touched on a wide variety of topics as he opened the two-day event at AT&T Stadium.

In one year, Brett Yormark has made his mark.

When he took the stage on Wednesday at AT&T stadium to kick off 2023 Big 12 Media Days, the Big 12’s newest commissioner had much to unveil.