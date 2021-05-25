OKLAHOMA CITY — Seeds and game times have been determined for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship, May 25-30, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
TCU and Texas shared the Big 12 regular-season title. By winning the conference series over the Horned Frogs, the Longhorns will be the No. 1 seed for the Championship and face the winner of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. CT single-elimination game between No. 8-seed West Virginia and No. 9-seed Kansas. The contest between the game 1 winner and UT is set for 4 p.m. CT in the division two side of the bracket.
Division one of the bracket starts on Wednesday, May 26, at 9 a.m. CT as No. 3 Texas Tech faces No. 6 Baylor. No. 2-seed TCU will play No. 7-seed Kansas State in a 12:30 p.m. CT tilt.
No. 4 Oklahoma State and No. 5 Oklahoma will also play in division two at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday evening. The two rivals faced each other five times during the regular season, with the Cowboys taking three wins to the Sooners’ two.
All-session tickets for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City are on sale now. All-session tickets can be purchased by visiting Big12Sports.com/BuyTickets and include all games of the championship, including if-necessary games, totaling 16 contests. Tickets start as low as $69 for terrace seats, with field level $99 and club seats available for $169.
Single-session tickets start as low as $15 for lawn seats, $17 for terrace, $24 for field and club seats available for $32.
Tickets can also be purchased online and are available by calling the Oklahoma City Dodgers at (405) 218-2180.