First things, first, credit to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame committee for finally putting Eddie Sutton in the hall.
But when I say credit, I mean the smallest amount of credit possible. Because not only was the decision to induct a coach with the 12th-most wins in college basketball history and three trips to the Final Four long overdue, but it was nearly too late.
I long assumed Sutton was going to get the same sort of treatment as someone like Ken Stabler. For those who don’t know, the Raiders quarterback of the 1970s was probably just as known for his carousing off the field as he was for his heroics on it. Perhaps that was why he was long black-balled from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Whatever the reason, Stabler was kept out the hall until 2016.
Unfortunately, he wasn’t around to be a part of it, having passed the previous summer after a short battle with colon cancer.
In some ways, it almost felt like the Hall of Fame committee that had punished Stabler for years felt bad about his passing and voted him in as some sort of “last request” or something.
Whether it was his for the recruiting scandal that ended his tenure at Kentucky and nearly got UK the death penalty or his very public history of drinking and the alcohol-involved car crash in 2006 that led to the end of his time at OSU, the hall of fame committee chose to keep Sutton out for some time. Seven times he had been a finalist, but never got that final call.
And after he suffered three strokes in a two-month span in 2017, it was feared that Sutton, who turned 84 in March, might not be around to see the day he eventually got in the hall.
Personally, I felt like the committee was almost playing that game. They would wait until the man was dead and then put him in. Luckily, they didn’t. But is enshrining him at this point in his life much better?
Sutton had already struggled to get around since about 2013 and had been largely confined to a wheelchair for a couple of years now. Family members say he now struggles to speak. So while the man finally gets his moment in the sun, how much will he even be able to enjoy it?
If accomplishments were not an issue, why was he kept out for so long? And if his transgressions were so egregious, why aren’t we dismissing coaches from the hall who have landed multiple programs on probation, some of whom are still coaching and have been in hot NCAA water in just the past couple of years?
Growing up in Texas, I didn’t follow Oklahoma State basketball until I got to college, and didn’t follow college hoops (with the exception of filling out a bracket each year) very much at all until I was probably 11.
But even then, I knew Oklahoma State was a dangerous program, and I knew Eddie Sutton was a legendary coach.
When I first visited the OSU campus, at the end of the official tour, we found ourselves on the walkways above the east end zone of Boone Pickens Stadium.
But when my dad and I noticed the doors to adjacent Gallagher-Iba Arena were unlocked, we snuck in. At this point, we were shocked nobody was around to stop us, because we weren’t sure we were supposed to be there. But we were even more shocked to discover the lights on and several children having a shoot-around session.
We snapped some photos of me on the court named after Coach Sutton, one of me kneeling down next to the painted replica of Sutton’s signature that adorned the floor.
We didn’t take any photos of Boone Pickens Stadium that day.
The fact is, when I began at OSU, I was far more interested and excited to be inside GIA than BPS. And that was because of what Eddie had built.