At some point in everyone’s life there is a person or persons who give you a challenge and how you handle that situation says a great deal about you and the person offering you that assignment in life.
Usually when the boss calls you into their office, you immediately think, “What did I do wrong?”
Sometimes it’s just the opposite.
Thirteen years into this career of being a sports writer, Constitution Co-Publisher Stephen F. Bentley called me into his office to talk about our coverage of area sports programs after we had a change in our staff.
He looked across his desk and said, “Can you take over the All-Area selections and the banquets? It will be something new but I’m willing to give you the chance. Think it over.”
There wasn’t any thinking, I just blurted out, “Sure I will handle it.”
As I walked back to my desk the shock set in as I pondered, “Can I really do this?”
Thursday will be a tough day for this writer and so many other Lawtonians as Bentley will be remembered for making tough decisions including one he agonized over that affected the football program at his beloved University of Oklahoma.
Bentley passed away recently at his home in California, leaving family and friends stunned across Lawton and Oklahoma. Bentley served two six-year terms on the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents, making decisions that not only affected OU but Cameron and Rogers State.
None, though, were as well-followed as the decision the board made regarding the OU football program. OU alum John Blake had been hired to rebuild the program but was never able to lead the program back to its glory days and calls demanding change started to grow among OU fans across the United States.
The board was split on the issue to fire Blake with three members wanting him gone and three wanting him to stay.
Bentley was in the middle, the deciding vote. He agonized over that decision because he had good friends on both sides of the issue.
He shared his thoughts with few people, asking questions and offering comments on the issue to this writer but not tipping his hand.
He waited until the Sunday televised Regents meeting to let his vote be known. He voted to fire Blake, setting in motion the hiring of Bob Stoops not long thereafter.
Bentley was so impressed with Stoops after meeting him that he confidently shared with yours truly, “Stoops is going to be a winner. He has all the right qualities.”
Obviously Bentley was right and after Stoops’ first season at the OU helm, he was special guest speaker at our All-Area Banquet with a crowd of 600-plus crowded into the Great Plains Coliseum.
That was not the best All-Area Banquet in history, though, because Bentley came up with a plan that even shocked this writer.
He called me to his office to discuss the speaker for a banquet in 1988, which was right after Lawton High had won the state football championship in the fall of 1987.
His idea was to get OU’s Keith Jackson and OSU’s Thurman Thomas to speak together at the podium. It turned out to be the most entertaining evening many of us could remember. Those two went back and forth and had the crowd laughing throughout the evening.
It took the spotlight off the young All-Area emcee and regardless of how I performed, the evening was a huge success. That night after the two superstars had their fun, Bentley took the podium himself and presented this writer a gift, a white OSU cap autographed by two of the greatest to ever play the game.
When I got the call about Bentley’s death, I went to make sure that hat was still sitting on the desk in my man-cave where it’s been since that night.
The day after that entertaining banquet, the boss called me to his office to thank me for doing a good job and asked my evaluation of the evening. “It was amazing, everyone enjoyed it,” what else could I say.
While the OU football decision was huge, Bentley made many other decisions that nobody ever knew about.
In 1987 this writer penned a column challenging the Lawton Rangers to shelve their plans to start having amateur rodeos instead of hosting Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events. I even used the term “neanderthal thinking” in that column, urging the Rangers to expand their membership and sponsorships to put new life into the group and their annual rodeo.
The next day Bentley called me to his office and greeted me with, “OK, you got the Rangers stirred up enough to call me,” he said. “They want you to come to their dinner in a couple of weeks. You got them fired up so you are covering the rodeo from now on.”
Neither of us knew just how the Rangers might accept me that night but as soon as I walked in the door, then-President Dow Smith and Rodeo Chairman Dink Combs met me and told me some exciting news. “We just hired Bennie Beutler as our stock contractor and Clem McSpadden as our announcer,” Combs said. “We’re going to get this thing going back to the top.”
Now the Rangers have one of the richest PRCA rodeos in the United States and The Constitution has been there to help make it happen because the former publisher knew it would bring a positive focus on Lawton/Fort Sill.
Thursday I’m sure his many friends will be sharing memories of Steve Bentley, but the faith he had in yours truly has allowed me to enjoy a great career promoting the athletes and coaches of Southwest Oklahoma.
That faith he had in an unproven, but eager Apache native whose first entry into the world of journalism was following Johnny Bench in the box scores in The Lawton Constitution/Morning Press will never be forgotten.