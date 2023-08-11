Jacob Benham was riding for someone else Thursday when he posted an 82.5 to take the lead in the saddle bronc riding aboard Final Act from the Beutler and Son Rodeo Company as the 85th Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo hit the halfway mark.
The Dodge City cowboy was just thankful for a good draw and a chance to honor his travel partner Chaten Tassett who was killed in a wreck after competing at the Dodge City Stampede.
“All I do in the arena is to praise God,” the PRCA permit holder said. “I knew that was a good bronc and it did just what I thought. It’s just a nice young hopper who had that lead change midway through the ride and I was able to make it. I’ve won some money and right now I’m going hard to try and make the circuit finals.
“I won Mesquite and won some at Pratt (Kan.) and I’m just trying to work my way on the permit and then have my rookie season next year.”
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday at the LO Ranch Arena east of Lawton and continue until Saturday’s final performance.
Fans have a chance to save money by purchasing advance tickets for $12 and purchasing those will save fans on the busy Friday and Saturday performances. Tickets at the gate Friday will be $15 and on Saturday they will be $20 at the gate.
Children 5-and-under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paid adult.
Advance tickets can be purchased at all Hop N Sack Stores, Crutchers for the West, Atwoods and Hardzogs Gift Shop in Elgin.
There was no movement Thursday in the bareback bronc riding as 3-time world champion Will Lowe posted a 77 on Barmaid but that was only good for fourth. He was the only rider to make the whistle in that event as the young buckers from the Beutler and Son Rodeo Company proved to be a challenge for the three other riders.
In steer wrestling Cade Staton had the best run of 5.1 to move into second in the second go-round and his total of 9.7 on two was good for second with two performances remaining.
There was an interesting sweep late in Thursday’s performance when legendary team roper Rich Skelton and partner Brock Hanzen had the best time in the team roping with a 6.1 and then Skelton’s daughter Rainey dazzled the Tough Enough to wear pink crowd with a 16.98 to take the overall lead in the barrel racing.
Bull riding saw a big leader change as Coy Pollmeier rode Frat House for an 84.5 to easily take command as the last rider out of the chute.