Jacob Benham was riding for someone else Thursday when he posted an 82.5 to take the lead in the saddle bronc riding aboard Final Act from the Beutler and Son Rodeo Company as the 85th Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo hit the halfway mark.

The Dodge City cowboy was just thankful for a good draw and a chance to honor his travel partner Chaten Tassett who was killed in a wreck after competing at the Dodge City Stampede.

