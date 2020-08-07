FORT COBB — A golf tournament has been set up to raise money for the family of Fort Cobb-Broxton boys basketball coach Scott Hines.
Hines, who has won seven state championships at Fort Cobb, has been in the hospital fighting COVID-19 and pneumonia for several weeks. To help alleviate some of the financial burden, the Play For Scott 4-man Scramble will be held at Fort Cobb Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 12, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. If the number of entries grows large enough, an afternoon session will be added at 1:30 p.m.
The cost is $300 per 4-person team, with lunch included. All proceeds go the family of Coach Hines.
Those wanting to participate are asked to register by Sept. 5, and all golfers are asked to wear a mask before and after they play.
For more information, call or text Mary Jane Repp at 405-668-0182. You can mail your entry to the Play For Scott Fund c/o Mary Jane Repp 8187 CR 1280, Fort Cobb, OK 73038.