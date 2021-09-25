The reliability of a great run game and good defense seems like a football paradigm set to stand the test of time, even in the new age of offensive football.
MacArthur justified that way of thinking Friday night as the running duo of Isaiah Gray and Devin Bush would propel the Highlanders to a 42-7 win over longtime rival Duncan.
After last season’s contest was cancelled due to COVID, both schools were eager to get the chance to run things back in the district opener for both squads.
Gray highlighted the Highlanders' first offensive drive with four carries and 23 yards rushing yards from scrimmage. Gage Graham and Vaughn Poppe would scorch the Demon defense through the air, connecting on a 28-yard throw to set up a first-and-goal situation.
Gray would cap off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to give the Highlanders the early lead. Matthew Aguiliar would successfully get the point after attempt, giving MacArthur a quick 7-0 lead just over a minute into the ballgame.
Later in the quarter, Gray showed his burst, breaking out for an 87-yard touchdown run, continuing a huge first quarter. Gray would put a bow on his own touchdown drive with a successful two-point conversion to make the score 15-0 at the end of the first period.
With the Highlanders looking to take command of the game, the Demons came back with a sucker punch of their own. Duncan quarterback Kenneth Garland would find sophomore Christopher Kouts for a 76-yard pass-and-catch gain. Bryson Brooksher would get a seven-yard run to set up first and goal for the Demons, but Fontane Mollett intercepted a Garland pass to end Duncan’s scoring opportunity.
Adding on to his game winning interception the week prior, Montez Edwards gets his turn at ending the Demons offensive drive by getting the interception on a long deep pass from Garland. Edwards continued his big second quarter but this time on the offensive side, getting a 29-yard touchdown reception from Graham. With the Aguiliar point after kick good, the Highlanders carried a 22-0 lead into halftime.
On the ensuing kickoff coming out of halftime, Duncan freshman Eli Ramirez would take an 85-yard kickoff for a touchdown to strike back at the Highlanders. Ayden Thompson would successfully get the point after kick, making it 22-7 in the first 15 seconds of the second half.
Bush would get his chance to get some carries, highlighting MacArthur’s first offensive series after halftime. Accumulating 40 yards of rushing yards, Bush would end the drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Aguiliar would come on and successfully convert the point after kick, marking a 29-7 Highlander lead.
Bush continued to run at will on the Demon defense, getting 29 rushing yards to set up a first-and-goal from the five-yard line. To end the drive, Gray would get his third rushing score of the game to give the Highlanders a commanding lead. Aguiliar would successfully convert the point after kick, giving MacArthur a 36-7 lead.
Jeremy Hutcheson would get his turn at carrying the football, getting his first rushing touchdown from four-yards out. The point after attempt was no good, but the Highlanders would propel to a 42-7 lead in the closing stages.
Bush and Gray combined for 313 rushing yards at a clip of better than 11 yards per carry.
With districts now in full swing and sitting 4-0, MacArthur head football coach Brett Manning could not be more pleased with the start of district play.
“1-0 in district is the most important thing and I am really happy that we came out and got the job done,” said Manning. “We are really happy with the outcome and glad we are 1-0 in district.”
The Highlanders will now shift their focus to the Indians, as they get ready to travel to El Reno on October 1 at 7 p.m.
The Demons will now look get their first district win, as they get ready to host the Bears when Noble comes to Duncan October 1 at 7 p.m.