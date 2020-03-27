WICHITA FALLS, Texas — In what proved to one of the last sporting events of the 2019-20 school year for a Lawton school, the Lawton High track team went to Texas on March 12 with a cloud of uncertainty hanging over high school athletics.
And although it took place more than two weeks ago, the Lawton High boys dominated the rest of the field at the Coach’s Invitational in Wichita Falls, taking first place as a team, topping 2nd-place Springtown by a full 28 points.
Less than 24 hours after the COVID-19 virus shut down the Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Utah Jazz and just as the Oklahoma state basketball tournament was being suspended, the Wolverines took the track at Wichita Falls High School.
Perhaps the highlight was the team of Christian Houston, Josh Bour, Jamal Reed and Chateau Reed winning the 4x200 relay by nearly two full seconds. Three of the four runners were also part of a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay, with Caelab Fuller replacing Bour.
Chateau Reed had a good day individually, taking gold in the long jump and triple jump, setting personal best marks in both. He also lost a photo finish in the 200 meters, finishing second.
In the boys 100 meters, sophomore Drelan Swanson finished first with a time of 11.45 seconds. Bour finished third at 11.81. Jamal Reed took home first place in the 400 meters, setting a personal best at 50.28 seconds. Meanwhile, Donte Fisher won the 800 meters, while Michael Hernandez came in third.
Although the LHS girls only finished 7th as a team, there were some honors claimed by Lady Wolverine athletes. B’lajine Johnson won the girls 200 meters and finished 2nd in the 100 meters. Shiann Freeman won a photo finish in the 300m hurdles. The 4x100 relay team of Johnson, Freeman, Atorica Smith and Lamayia Fitzpatrick claimed silver.