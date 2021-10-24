A quick check of social media, and I saw some exciting news, Whoopers are heading our way.
One of the most unique reestablishment stories of our time, once on the verge of extinction, these majestic birds are making a comeback, and if you are lucky, and observant, you just might get the chance to see one here in the Sooner State.
According to the Friends of Wild Whoopers, a whooping crane conservation group, wild whooping cranes have begun their migration from Wood Buffalo, Canada to Aransas NWR, Texas. The 2,500-mile trip and can take as many as 50 days to complete. The flock of about 500 strong, is expected to migrate through Saskatchewan, Nebraska, North Dakota and other states along the Central Flyway over the next several weeks.
Social media reports in Kansas and Oklahoma are quiet, probably due to the late start and lack of cold fronts. Last year by this time birds had reached our area, include a pair of whooping cranes at Lake Thunderbird, near Norman; a pair of birds near Great Salt Plains NWR, in Northwest Oklahoma: a single bird at Hackberry Flat, near Frederick, and additional reports from Cheyenne Bottoms and Quivira NWR both in Kansas.
While the reports at Salt Plains do not show any whooping cranes right now, there is definitely an influx of migrating birds. There are reports of sandhill cranes, pelicans, ducks, geese, and several different species of shore birds. A good sign for what is to come. And that might mean a chance at seeing the majestic, endangered birds closer to home.
One of the rarest birds in North America, the whooping crane, migrates through Oklahoma every fall and may be spotted during the next several weeks. The entire migrating population of Aransas-Wood Buffalo migratory group, about 500 birds, will pass through the state between now and the first week of November, according to the International Crane Foundation.
“The population size is remarkable, especially considering there were no more than 15 whooping cranes left in 1941,” said Mark Howery, biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Twice a year, whooping cranes face a long and potentially hazardous migration. In the fall, they travel from nesting grounds in Alberta, Canada, to wintering grounds along the Texas coast at Aransas National Wildlife Refuge.
The usual whooper migration, including several juveniles, move from Canada, and usually make stops at Quivira National Wildlife Refuge in west, central Kansas. That refuge is on a direct line with Salt Plains, and then continuing south to Hackberry Flat, in Tillman County.
“If you see a whooping crane, let us know,” Howery said. “Reports help us better understand the migration needs and behavior patterns of these birds.”
Howery said that Oklahoma’s sportsmen account for about one-third of whooping crane sightings each fall and are good at distinguishing the endangered species from more common birds.
The Wildlife Department’s website, www.wildlifedepartmen.com has an easy reporting form to document these sightings. Reports will include the date, location, number of birds seen, and what they were doing (i.e. – flying, feeding, loafing). That information will be shared with a federal tracking program led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
A few distinguishing characteristics of whooping cranes are the white body, black wingtips, red fore head, and height — it’s the tallest bird in North America. Also, the neck and legs extend straight when in flight.
Sandhill cranes have a similar body shape, but in contrast, are gray overall with dark gray wing feathers that do not have black tips. White pelicans are also sometimes confused with whooping cranes because they are similar in color. However, the pelican is stockier, usually travels in large flocks and does not extend its legs when in flight.
Two other species of confusion are snow geese and egrets. Snow geese are much smaller and do not extend their legs in flight. Egrets lack the black wingtips of the whooping crane and hold their necks in a “S” shape during flight.
Whooping cranes may be seen during the day foraging in small groups of two to six birds in open, marshy habitats like wet, agricultural fields or river bottoms. At night, they gather in communal roosts on mudflats and often roost alongside sandhill cranes.
If you want a chance to see this elusive bird, then head to Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge, outside of Jet, Oklahoma (near Alva) which is designated critical whooping crane habitat. A good spot is the Sand Creek Observation Area on the northeast side of the refuge.
Hackberry Flat, just an hour southwest of Lawton, is the best birding spot in this area, Sightings of Whoopers in the past, make this SW Oklahoma wetland area a great spot for birders.
I talked to some birders that went to Hackberry this week and bird numbers are on the rise. There were a few cranes, although no Whoopers, ducks and shorebirds. It is also a great place to see short eared owls, a ground nesting species. They can be seen right before sunset cruising across the grassy areas.
Wildlife Department offers hunting courses
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation launched Learn to Hunt and Learn to Fish virtual courses last year to provide beginning hunters and anglers with an opportunity to learn some basic hunting information from ODWC staff and volunteers.
A partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation, the classes are recorded and added to the ODWC’s YouTube channel for folks to watch later if they were not able to join in. Links to those videos are on the website, under the beginning fishing and hunting pages, www.wildlifedepartment.com.
“If you are able to log in during the live learn to hunt and learn to fish courses, you can ask the presenters questions and get information directly from the experts,” said Colin Berg, education supervisor for the Wildlife Department. “Our instructors are very willing to share their years of knowledge with beginning, intermediate or advanced hunters that register for the courses.”
Hunting and fishing can be very intimidating to many so this is a great opportunity for any current or would be hunters to learn in a positive environment. The R3 coordinator for Hunting is Kasie Harriet, who works for the NWTF via a wildlife restoration grant, and the Fishing coordinator is Skylar St. Yves.
Log in to wildlifedepartment.com for a complete list of courses, and to register, or check out the YouTube channel for previously recorded classes.
Here are some of the upcoming courses:
· Oct. 28 — Deer Hunting Basics — ODWC and NWTF experts as we discuss basics of rifle hunting including hunting the rut.
· Oct. 29 – Trout Tune-up — Just in time for the opener of seasonal trout fisheries across Oklahoma, ODWC Fishing Coordinator Skylar St.Yves tackles the tough trout questions in this month’s Ask an Angler: Virtual Fishing Course.
· Nov. 3 – Waterfowl Hunting Tips — ODWC experts discuss basics of waterfowl hunting.
· Nov. 10 – Upland Game Hunting Tips — ODWC and Quail and Pheasant Forever experts as we discuss basics of upland game hunting.
· Dec. 2 – Small Game Hunting Tips — ODWC experts discuss basics of small game hunting, as well as public hunting opportunities across the state.
· Dec. 13 – Doe Harvest, where to go and why it is important — ODWC experts discuss antlerless harvest, and why it’s an important management tool.