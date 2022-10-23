Be on the lookout for Whooping Cranes

An endangered Whooping Crane flies with it’s smaller, grey cousin the sandhill crane, on their migration from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast. The migration will take these majestic bird through Oklahoma in the next few weeks.

 Courtesy U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

A quick check of social media, and I saw some exciting news, Whoopers are heading our way.

One of the most unique reestablishment stories of our time, once on the verge of extinction, these majestic birds are making a comeback, and if you are lucky, and observant, you just might get the chance to see one here in the Sooner State.

